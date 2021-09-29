Gretchen wins lawsuit against 80s rival

The São Paulo justice system agreed with Gretchen in a lawsuit filed by singer Sol, her rival in the 1980s.

Sol, whose real name is Sandra do Valle Reis, charged R$ 1 million in compensation from the “queen of rebolado” for considering having been cited in a pejorative manner in the book “Gretchen: An Almost Unauthorized Biography”, written by Gerson Couto and Fabio Fabrício Fabretti, who were also targets of the process.

The singer, who presented herself with a sensual look and a sweet, almost childlike voice, told Justice that the biography suggests that she is a “jealous”, “thick” and poorly dressed person. “, used in a dialogue reproduced in the book.

In addition to the compensation, the singer, also known as the “queen of gold mines” for having performed in Serra Pelada, wanted the courts to withdraw the work from circulation, as well as oblige her rival to publish a retraction note.

Gretchen defended herself in court arguing that she never wrote any books, having only given permission for the authors to report “their artistic history”. “I have no responsibility for the stories of other people narrated in the book, nor for the photos published,” his defense said in the lawsuit.

He also said that the singer Sol mentioned in the work would be someone else, who would use the same nickname, a statement that was endorsed by the authors of the book. When defending themselves in court, the authors also said that freedom of expression is a right guaranteed by the Constitution.

In the ruling that dismissed the case, Judge Felipe Poyares Miranda stated that the Constitution prohibits censorship and that prior authorization is not required to publish a biography.

“The work is a historical and informative portrait of Maria Odete’s life [Gretchen], not having the direct intention of devaluing the author’s image [a cantora Sol], but only to portray an already notorious rivalry between the parties, as the author was part of the history of the defendant and of show business in the 1980s and 1990s”.

Sol can still appeal the decision.