Guarani vs. Cruzeiro: a retrospective of the match shows overall balance

Cruzeiro and Guarani drew 3-3 in Mineiro (Photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press)

Cruise and Guarani



face off for the 37th time in history this Wednesday, at 7pm, at the Princess’s Golden Brinco stadium, in Campinas, for the 27th round of Series B. and same number of goals: 46 to 46.

The first duel between Raposa and Bugre, on September 26, 1973, ended in a 1-1 draw, in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship. Lola opened the scoring for the visiting team, at 6 minutes of the initial stage, while Juarez left everything the same, at 22 of the second half.

On that occasion, Gigante da Pampulha received a public of 5,414 payers, which generated an income of Cr$38,519.00 – equivalent to R$212,592.08 in the correction by the General Internal Availability Price Index (IGP-DI), calculated by the Getlio Vargas Foundation .

On May 15, 1980, Mineiro received 38,813 fans – record for the public in the duel – in the celestial defeat, 2-0, in the third phase of the Brazilian Nationals. The goals were scored by Nardela, 31 minutes into the first half, and Capito, 40 minutes into the final stage.

In 2000, Argentine left-back Juan Pablo Sorn scored the first of 18 goals for Cruzeiro in a 1-0 victory over Guarani, in Campinas, in the Copa Joo Havelange. In the same match, goalkeeper Jefferson, who was 17 years old, was lucky when he saw Renato take a penalty from the crossbar.

Brazilian champion in 1978, Guarani carried the status of “stone in the shoe” of Cruzeiro until 2002, when it counted 12 wins, six draws and nine defeats. From 2003 to now, Fox has balanced the forces by winning four games and losing only one, in addition to four draws.

In Serie B, Cruzeiro beat Guarani at the Brinco de Ouro stadium, on August 11, 2020, for the second round – goals from Rgis, Marcelo Moreno and Lo. In return, there was a tie by 3-3, in Mineiro – Manoel, William Pottker and Welinton rocked the net.

In 2021, Raposa and Bugre met again in Mineiro, on June 30, for the eighth round of Serie B. Thales (against), Lo Santos and Matheus Barbosa scored the blue goals, while Bruno Svio (2) and Rgis marked for alviverde.