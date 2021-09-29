Guarani x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Guarani and Cruzeiro face off for the 27th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. The match is scheduled for this Wednesday, at 7pm, at the Princess Brinco de Ouro Stadium, in Campinas (SP). O ge follows the game in Real Time (CLICK HERE).

Guarani arrives for the match trying to recover from the defeat by leader Coritiba in the last round at Couto Pereira. Despite the setback, the performance of Bugre left a feeling that the result could have been better and kept the spirits high. Now the goal is to take advantage of rivals’ stumbling blocks to get closer to the G-4 and stay strong in the fight for access. The team from Campinas opens the round in 6th place, with 41 points.

Cruzeiro is also coming off a tough defeat, at home, against CSA. The Luxembourg team came out ahead, but suffered a blackout in the second half and took the turn. With 31 points added, the club is far from the dream of access, in 14th position. The coach has the return of Marcelo Moreno, Eduardo Brock and Bruno José.

1 out of 5 Golden Earring — Photo: Thomaz Marostegan/Guarani FC Golden Earring — Photo: Thomaz Marostegan/Guarani FC

Streaming: SporTV and Premiere, with narration by Rogério Correa and comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Bob Faria.

Guarani – technician: Daniel Paulista

Daniel Paulista has no suspended players for the round and, at first, no physical problems, as Thales trained with the team earlier this week. Thus, the tendency is for the coach to keep the starting lineup in the last three rounds. In addition, there is the reinforcement of the attacker Maxwell, who rejoined the squad after serving the 10 days of protocol leave after testing positive for coronavirus and may appear among the substitutes.

Probable escalation: Rafael Martins, Mateus Ludke, Thales, Ronaldo Alves and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Régis; Bruno Sávio, Júlio César and Júnior Todinho.

3 out of 5 Probable Guarani against Cruzeiro — Photo: ge Probable Guarani against Cruzeiro — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Rafael Costa (recovery from knee surgery).

Hanging: Carlão, Eliel, Lucão do Break, Mateus Ludke, Rafael Martins and Thales; Daniel Paulista (technician).

Cruise – technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

Cruzeiro counts with the return of important pieces for the game this Wednesday. In addition to striker Marcelo Moreno, and defender Eduardo Brock, who were suspended in the last round. Bruno José, who had been left out of the last match due to ankle pain, appears on the list. Keke and Zé Eduardo were related for the first time.

However, coach Luxembourg also has casualties to climb. Full-back Matheus Pereira took the third yellow card and is suspended. Adriano and Rafael Sobis were expelled against CSA and are also out.

Probable escalation: Fabius; Rául Cáceres, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Jean Victor; Lucas Ventura (Flávio), Rômulo and Claudinho (Giovanni); Bruno José (Keké), Marcelo Moreno and Felipe Augusto

4 out of 5 Campinho Cruzeiro — Photo: Infoesporte Campinho Cruzeiro — Photo: Infoesporte

Embezzlement: Matheus Pereira (third yellow), Rafael Sobis and Adriano (complete suspension for expulsion), Marcinho, Wellington Nem, Henrique, Norberto (Medical Department)

hanging: Adriano, Ariel Cabral, Giovanni, Léo Santos, Marcinho, Rafael Sobis, Thiago and Vanderlei Luxemburgo

