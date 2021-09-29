Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita startle their children and let off steam

Singer Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita went through a situation with their children they had never faced

The singer Gusttavo Lima and the model Andressa Suitthey went through a fright with their two children, the boys Gabriel, four years old, and Samuel, three years old. It so happens that the boys caught a virus for the first time.

And Andressa Suita vented about what happened to her children with Gusttavo Lima. “Hi guys, I showed up to talk to you a little bit, I spent the entire weekend missing like I said on Friday, Samuel caught a virus, a virus that’s been showing. He got diarrhea and vomiting. On Saturday, he passed it on to Gabriel and on Sunday they both passed it on to Mom here. So we spent the weekend like that,” she said.

The model then talked about how difficult this situation was. “Guys, I think the greatest suffering for a mother is to see her children sick, my children had never been sick, the most they get is a flu that passes quickly, but virus had never gone away, so it affected my emotions a lot. But they are already well, they are recovering. As I am an adult, I can eat even without hunger, drink liquids, they are more difficult. We are giving a little strength. But we are already recovering, we are doing well”, said Andressa.

She then asked one of her children: “It’s all right, isn’t it?”. And the little one replied: “It’s not ok!”. Andressa then said: “You’re saying you’re not, but you are. And little by little we get better, getting active again, look, I don’t wish that for anyone. A sick child is a pain that I don’t even know how to explain, but thank God it was just a virus and we don’t need to go to the hospital to take an IV, we are here taking a lot of fluids. Soon we will be happy, playing, running”.

the wife of Gusttavo Lima then he talked about some messages from mothers he had received. “I was seeing messages from some mothers and commenting on how much this affects us and our emotions, it affects everything, and it’s time to go back to self-care, taking care of ourselves because we need to be well to take care of them too. The children depend on us and for that we need to be well. So I want to say to moms, a lot of strength and self-care”, concluded Andressa.

