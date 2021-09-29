Hamilton talks about dream of racing in F1 for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been in Formula 1 for fifteen seasons, but Mercedes is only his second team in the category. The seven-times champion debuted at McLaren in 2007 and moved to Mercedes in 2013, where he still runs today.

In all those years in Formula 1, Hamilton has never raced with another engine besides the Mercedes engine. The Brit clearly has a strong bond with the German supplier, but he has also shown his love for Ferrari on several occasions. There were even rumors of a move to the Italian team, but they never went beyond rumors.

At Corriere dello Sport, Hamilton talks about his relationship with Italy and Ferrari. “For years, when I came to Monza, walking alongside the fans, I could hear them saying, ‘Come to Ferrari!’ It warmed my heart. It’s amazing that in all these years I’ve never driven for Ferrari,” said he, who believes it’s a dream for every driver to race for Ferrari. “It’s a goal to be reached, but it wasn’t really possible. I’ll never know exactly why.”

Hamilton now seems to have resigned himself to never racing for the Italian team in Formula 1. “I wish them all the best and in the near future I will continue to prevent them from winning the world championship.” Hamilton continued: “I have a few Ferraris at home. I can drive them, but not the Ferrari F1”, he concluded.