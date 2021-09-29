Hamster invests in the cryptocurrency market and gains 30% in 3 months

A hamster in Germany is breaking the myth that only those with financial knowledge can trade successfully in the stock market. In the three months that the rodent started to “act” in the market, its cryptocurrency portfolio increased by almost 30% and managed to surpass that of the S&P 500 and Berkshire Hathaway in the same period.

Mr. Goxx has a commercial office attached to his normal cage. Every day, when he walks into the office, a live stream starts on Twitch, and his Twitter account notifies followers: “Mr. Goxx has started a trading session.”

The training day starts with Mr. Goxx on his “Wheel of Intentions”, which has 30 cryptocurrencies he wants to trade. It then goes through one of the two “decision tunnels” that trigger the purchase or sale of that cryptocurrency.

Mr. Goxx’s cage has an electronic system that transmits his decisions to a computer Image: Reproduction/Goxx Capital

Each time it passes through a tunnel, an electronic system connected to the cage completes a buy or sell negotiation. The hamster’s name is a reference to one of the biggest scandals in the history of cryptocurrency: the company Mt Gox was, at one time, the biggest market for cryptography in the world, before hackers stole hundreds of thousands of bitcoins, which forced its bankruptcy .

The office is fully automated using a wide range of technologies including software scripts, microcontrollers, single board computers, 3D printing, laser cutting and more.

The minds behind the furry investor are two men in their 30s who live in Germany and prefer not to have their identities revealed.

“We feel that everything is getting more and more expensive these days and that it’s very difficult to save money with such high rents to pay,” Mr. Goxx’s human partners told BBC News.

“It seems that most people of our generation don’t see another chance other than to invest a large part of their savings in the cryptocurrency market, without having the slightest idea what is going on there. This experiment started with a joke about whether my hamster could be capable of doing it. to make smarter investment decisions than we humans,” they explain.

Rodent has a varied portfolio

Mr. Goxx’s portfolio, consisting mainly of four cryptoactives – tron, stellar iota and ether – started at around US$390 (R$2,100.00) and his total profits were around US$90 (R$487 .00) on Friday afternoon, almost US$ 60 (R$ 325.00) after taxes, according to the specialized website Protos.

The hamster’s wallet came close to $580 (R$3,142) in mid-September, but the drop in bitcoin price has affected its profits. Recently, the hamster has ventured to buy ethereum, despite the price drop. As of September 27, the rodent’s performance resulted in a 19.41% increase in investments.

This outperforms not only the returns on major stock exchanges like the FTSE 100 or the Dow Jones, but also the investment performance of Warren Buffet’s firm Berkshire Hathaway, according to calculations published in Protos.

Mr. Goxx has concluded his office hours for tonight with 1 order(s) placed. Career Performance: +63.27 EUR (+19.41%) DISCLAIMER

This content is for entertainment purposes only. Investments shown here are not financial advice. — mrgoxx (@mrgoxx) September 27, 2021

Goxx Capital is not a real investment company – and Goxx’s human partners emphasize with every tweet that it shouldn’t be taken as an investment example. The rodent’s random trades, however, are getting a lot of interest from people, both online and in real life.

“Ever since my hamster took over the business, everyone around me has asked for more information about this cryptocurrency thing,” Mr. Goxx’s tutor told BBC News. “Especially people who normally run away if they hear the word ‘blockchain’.”