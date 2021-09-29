Hamster that buys and sells cryptocurrencies outperforms human investors

Mr Goxx is a remarkable trader. He entered the cryptocurrency market just over three months ago and has already managed to consolidate the name of his company, Goxx Capital. His negotiations have been reverberating on social media, making many fans eagerly await his live broadcasts during office hours. The thing is, this big CEO is actually a hamster.

The rodent lives in a cage attached to its ‘office’, where it is free to enter and leave at any time. In this space, there is an exercise wheel, nicknamed the “intention wheel”, and two tunnels identified with the words “buy” and “sell”. All devices are automated to allow transactions, which are initiated after Mr Goxx starts running on your wheel. At this point, one of 30 cryptocurrencies is chosen, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others. After the exercise, the animal goes through one of the tubes, closing the deal.

Every time Mr Goxx enters his office, a live stream starts on Twitch, and at the end of each day, the deals are posted on Twitter. The humans behind the rodent have no intention of revealing their names; for now, we only know that they are two Germans, a lecturer and prototyping expert, who is also the hamster’s tutor, and his fellow programmer. The negotiations are nothing but a big joke and the pair make it clear on the rodent trader’s social networks that the content is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered as an investment tip.

Mr. Goxx has concluded his office hours for tonight with 3 order(s) placed. Career Performance: +54.18 EUR (+16.62 %) DISCLAIMER

This content is for entertainment purposes only. Investments shown here are not financial advice. — mrgoxx (@mrgoxx) September 28, 2021

Mr Goxx started its business on June 12th with €326 (just over R$2,000). His first investment was in the Stellar Lumens (XLM) cryptocurrency, but the initial results were not so good. After a month, Goxx Capital had dropped 7.3%. The game turned this weekend. In recent days, the hamster has shown gains of around 20%, with a total profit of €63 (R$400). This result put it above the appreciation of Bitcoin and the S&P 500 index, the average of the shares of the 500 largest companies in the US, in the same period.

Positive results do not match the hamster’s name. Mr Goxx is a reference to Mt.Gox, a Japanese cryptocurrency broker that closed in 2014 after having thousands of bitcoins stolen. The animal CEO has reaped good results, but his human colleagues say the amount earned has not yet been enough to cover the expenses of setting up the office. Even so, there are plans to expand the site, making the experience of watching negotiations even more fun for the public and also improving the space for the hamster.