Hapvida and Grupo São Francisco are targets of ANS diligence after accusations involving the ‘Covid kit’ | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The headquarters of the health plan operators Hapvida, in Fortaleza (CE), and the São Francisco Group, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), were targets of investigations by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) after accusations involving the application of the so-called “ Covid kit”.

The information was confirmed by ANS this Tuesday (28) through a note. The agency informed that members of the Supervisory Board were at the units on Monday (27) to ask for clarification and collected documents.

By telephone, Hapvida confirmed to g1 that the steps had been taken, but said that no documents were collected by the ANS. In a statement, the company informed that three agency employees were at the company and that they requested information that must be presented within the stipulated period.

“The company will present the requested data and is certain that the doubts will be fully clarified.”

In Ribeirão Preto, Hapvida’s operation is carried out by the São Francisco Group, which was acquired in 2019 by the Ceará health company.

According to ANS, the investigation process in the Hapvida group was opened on August 30th and in São Francisco on September 8th after complaints made by service providers.

The agency claims that the allegations involve the accusation that doctors who worked for the San Francisco group were prevented from making treatment decisions for patients and were also required to prescribe the so-called “Covid kit”, with drugs that have no proven efficacy in the treatment. against the disease. Only vaccines and the use of masks are proven to be effective against Covid.

ANS informed that it has given a period of five working days for the operator to submit additional documents. The agency also said that the results of the investigations are under analysis and, in case of irregularities, the operator can be punished.

The so-called Covid kit brings together a list of drugs without proven efficacy for the treatment of Covid-19. Medicines, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, are not recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat the coronavirus in the body of patients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States and Europe, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) do not recognize the use of drugs to fight the pandemic.

So far, only vaccines, the use of masks, social distance and personal hygiene with alcohol gel are the proven effective means of fighting the disease.

Hapvida and Grupo São Francisco are not the only operators denounced for alleged irregularities in the application of the “Covid kit”.

Since August, Covid’s CPI investigates a formal complaint made by a representative of doctors and former doctors of Prevent Senior in which they claim that the health care provider and the federal government made an agreement, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, to test and disseminate medications such as chloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin — drugs with no proven efficacy in the treatment of Covid.

The document cites a series of irregularities that, according to the doctors, were practiced by the company, and revealed by the GloboNews and the g1 in April this year. The Public Ministry opened an investigation.

The first development of the agreement between Prevent and the federal government, according to the complaint, was the survey carried out with more than 600 patients to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19, carried out between March and April of last year. The result would have been manipulated so that the results were favorable to the use of chloroquine against the disease.

The complaint also states that Prevent carried out a series of experimental treatments on its patients, often without their consent. The text says that patients were used as “human guinea pigs” to test Covid medications.

Doctors claim that they were coerced by Prevent to systematically prescribe early treatment medications and that there is strict monitoring of the number of kits prescribed.

This Tuesday (28), lawyer Bruna Morato, who represents 12 doctors from Prevent Senior, told Covid’s CPI that the company and doctors from the supposed “parallel office” made a pact to try to validate hydroxychloroquine as a medicine against the disease and, thus, trying to avoid a “lockdown” (confinement as a way to prevent the spread of the disease).

Bruna Morato spoke in testimony to the commission as responsible for helping doctors to prepare a dossier with complaints involving Prevent Senior.

The material compiled by the lawyer and delivered to the commission cites a series of irregularities, including the concealment of deaths from the disease and the prescription of ineffective medicines.

On the 22nd, also in testimony to the commission, the company’s executive director, Pedro Benedito Batista Junior, admitted that the operator used ineffective drugs against Covid, such as chloroquine, but only with the consent of patients or their relatives, and that doctors had the autonomy to prescribe them or not. He denied that the company omitted deaths.

One of the Prevent Senior doctors who reportedly reported the irregularities in the company filed a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director. The audio of the call was released during the CPI on Tuesday (22) . (listen below)

