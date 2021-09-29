Hapvida and NotreDame shares close down nearly 6% on investigative news and Cade considers complex deal

SAO PAULO – Two news impacted the shares of Hapvida (HAPV3) and NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3), which are seeking a merger.

Both HAPV3 and GNDI3 shares registered a decrease of almost 6% in this Tuesday’s (28th) session, which was also sharply low for the Ibovespa. HAPV3 assets closed with a drop of 5.74%, to R$ 13.63, while GNDI3 papers had a decrease of 5.88%, to R$ 73.60.

More recently, amid allegations of alleged illegalities by Prevent Senior, the National Health Agency (ANS) also reported that it is investigating the conduct of Hapvida and Grupo São Francisco, purchased by the publicly-held company in 2019. pressured doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine in suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19. Hapvida denies pressure and says it respects medical autonomy.

ANS reported that, during investigations carried out on Monday (27), clarifications were requested regarding the complaints about the restriction of the exercise of medical activity to providers linked to the operator’s own network, and about the signing of a consent form, by the beneficiaries serviced in the company’s own network, for the prescription of the so-called “Kit Covid”. The civil servants collected documentation on site, for the instruction of processes that are being processed at ANS, and granted a period of 5 working days for the submission of complementary documentation.

But, in addition, in an order in the Official Gazette on Friday, the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) pointed out that the agreement for the merger between Hapvida and Notre Dame is complex. The day before, the papers had already fallen with this news.

The analysis of Cade’s General Superintendence (SG) was based on the analysis of high concentrations, reduced rivalry and high entry barriers in some markets resulting from the merger, in medical plans in the (i) corporate and (ii) affinity segments.

The SG considered geographic delimiters at the city and city group level (148 in Brazil based on user flow). These antitrust problematic markets represent approximately 10% and 20% of the total users of Hapvida and NotreDame in their respective segments. According to Bradesco BBI, together they represent only 9% of the total base of medical plans in our estimate (given that 74% of the plans are corporate, 8% affinity and 18% individuals).

“This number is in line with the 7.5% anticipated by the companies when submitting the request for approval to Cade, which was based on market shares resulting from (i) above 20% with HHI variation above 200, and (ii ) above 50%”, points out BBI.

In addition, the superintendence also indicated competitive concerns related to the verticalization strategy, especially in some markets with a limited supply of hospital beds.

The companies, however, noticed only one overlap in hospitals (in Belo Horizonte-MG, but the market share is less than 20%) and four in medical centers (Joinville-SC, Uberlândia-MG, Belo Horizonte-MG and Contagem- MG).

From now on, the potential economic efficiencies resulting from the operation will be analyzed and (ii) delve into the identified concentration issues. An extension of up to 90 days may also be requested, totaling up to 330 days for the final decision (counting started on June 16th).

BBI’s assessment of Cade’s decision, at first, was considered positive. “The first evaluations confirm, in our view, the high risk of the deal being concluded with limited restrictions, given the small overlap between HAPV and GNDI, that is, only 9% of the base of medical plans has potential concentration problems, which can be treated with drugs (eg, selling wallets). We note that such solutions should represent less than 9% of users, as they would involve only one of the two associations in each market”, pointed out the in-house analysts.

TOP 3 analyst in short-term profitability shares its exclusive method on the Stock Exchange

Related