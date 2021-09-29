Harvard and Samsung Scientists Work to Copy and Paste Human Brain on Chip – Época Negócios

+



Images of rat neurons in the nanoelectrode array (Photo: Reproduction/Samsung)

company scientists Samsung and the University of Harvard they want to build smarter computer chips. For this, they must use a copy and paste technique – famous “Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V” – the brain information in a memory network 3D.

know more

According to the researchers, this “reverse engineering” can lead the chips to better mimic brains, with optimized learning, adaptation and even autonomy and cognition.

The idea is to copy the brain’s neural wiring map with an array of nanoelectrodes to record electrical signals produced by neurons. The extracted map must be placed on a memory chip.

“The essence is to copy the functional synaptic connectivity map of a mammalian network using advanced neuroscience tools and then paste that map into a high-density, three-dimensional network of solid-state memories,” said the scientists in the study article. .

“The vision we present is highly ambitious,” said Dr. Ham, one of those involved in the research, in a note from Samsung. “But working toward that goal will go beyond the limits of machine intelligence, neuroscience and semiconductor technology,” he added.

Do you want to check out the exclusive contents of Época Negócios? Get access to the digital version.