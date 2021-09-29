‘He explains things to you, you fall in love’

After terminating the contract in September with the São Paulo, Daniel Alves was left with the path open to settle with a new club. After much speculation, the right-back decided to spend the rest of the year without a new team. But one proposal shook him.

In an interview with Flow Sport Club, at the YouTube, the 38-year-old player opened the game on the search for the Athletic-PR and praised Mario Celso Petraglia, president of Drilling.

“I received offers, but, being honest, I’m sorry, but here in Brazil, if I could be on someone’s side, it would be Petraglia. This guy is a giant eagle, with knowledge, with how to do things. not to participate in a system, to believe in what he does. He explains things to you, and you fall in love. I shook it… But it’s not possible, it’s not time. It takes time for you, to put ideas in place. A price to pay? Are you willing? If you’re not, it’s over… I’m a guy who doesn’t give up on my dreams until I make them come true… Try until the last moment.”

São Paulo and the right-back reached an agreement after the termination. According to the calculation of the ESPN Brazil, the agreement provides for the payment of R$ 18 million to which Alves is already entitled, plus half of all the rest he would have to receive by the theoretical end of his contract, in December 2022.

Daniel Alves arrived in São Paulo in 2019 and, in just over two years, played 95 games, scored 10 goals and won the title of Paulista championship in 2021.