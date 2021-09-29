Health services holding founded by Paulo Guedes acquired hospitals and earned R$ 1 billion in January

A January article from Valor spoke of the success of Hospital Care, a holding controlled by private equity manager Crescera and by entrepreneurs Elie Horn and Julio Bozano.

Creator of the holding, Paulo Guedes was president of Bozano Investimentos until he became minister of Economy in the Bolsonaro government. The operator then changed its name to Crescera. In 2020, it started investing in the funeral market.

Hospital Care, a holding controlled by private equity manager Crescera and businessmen Elie Horn and Julio Bozano, is considering going public in the coming months, according to Valor Econômico. In 2020, the group closed seven acquisitions and reached sales of R$ 1 billion. It should end this year 2021 with revenue of BRL 1.7 billion and 770 hospital beds, according to sources. This number of inpatient units could double due to an investment planned by the company of R$ 270 million in organic growth until 2022.

Hospital Care started considering going to the stock exchange this year after the success of Rede D’Or’s initial public offering (IPO), which raised R$11.4 billion in December, with demand three times greater than the offer. . Other health companies such as Dasa and Athena, controlled by Patria, should follow the same path to take advantage of investor interest in the health sector.

There is demand for business involving hospitals. It is a very fragmented sector, and half of the hospitals in the country are small, with around 50 beds. But for this business to be profitable, it is necessary to have triple that number. Even in this scenario, there are still few consolidating groups, which were formed in the last five years, when legislation started to allow foreign capital in hospitals. The largest group, so far, is Rede D’Or, with 7 thousand operational beds.

Founded just four years ago, Hospital Care was conceived by Paulo Guedes, current Minister of Economy, who at the time presided over the manager Bozano (currently Crescera). The fund holds a little more than half of the holding’s capital and the other slice belongs to entrepreneurs Elie Horn and Julio Bozano. The group, which operates outside the Rio-São Paulo axis, saw its revenue jump from BRL 250 million to BRL 1 billion, between 2017 and 2020. The company’s strategy is to enter cities by acquiring a high-complexity hospital and then building the around a network with medium and low complexity units. Currently, Hospital Care has nine hospitals and another 20 medical service units such as clinics and diagnostic laboratories in the interior of São Paulo, Florianópolis and Curitiba, in the south of the country.

Last year, the holding purchased Hospital Pilar and Cedip imaging clinic (in Curitiba), Hospital Austa and IMC – Instituto de Moléstias Cardiovasculares (both São José do Rio Preto), Hospital Evangélico (Sorocaba) and the portfolio of plans of Austa health. It also signed a 30-year lease for the Hospital de Caridade (Florianópolis) infrastructure, renewable for the same period.

Another front of the holding is the creation of a startup that works with a performance-based compensation model. It recently signed a partnership with Union, a new Sermed health plan operator that works exclusively with this payment format. Sought by Valor, Hospital Care reported that it does not comment on market rumors.