Helena is the 13th eliminated from the ‘MasterChef’ after a dish without salt – 29/09/2021

Journalist Helena Furtado, 43, was the 13th eliminated from “MasterChef Brasil”, in the eighth season with amateur participants of the Band’s reality show.

The girl from Minas played until the end with Daphne and was eliminated due to a raw lobster and rice that “lost” its taste. The lack of salt in the food was also a crucial point.

Jacquin called the act of cooking the most “delicate” of all when announcing the elimination. According to the chefs, Helena’s dish “disappeared” in her mouth.

“When Renato left, he thought he was ashamed to talk to his children. All I want is to tell them what I experienced here,” said the journalist, moved.

Questioned by Ana Paula, Helena said that she asked her mezzanine colleagues not to save her again, as she had already received more “second” chances. Helena also thanked Jacquin, Rizzo and Fogaça for all the teachings throughout the program and left the program to tears

Cooking a LOBSTER is not an easy task, ok? Let Helena and Daphne say so! The cooks had setbacks and didn’t come up with a recipe that matched what was expected – now they’re in this DIFFICULT situation! Who will leave? #MasterChefBR@BandTV pic.twitter.com/10KHZGy1ue — MasterChef Brazil (@masterchefbr) September 29, 2021

See what happened in today’s episode of ‘MasterChef’

Spoiler Splash Alert Image: UOL Art

The first taste of the episode consisted of one of the most classic Brazilian foods: feijoada. Divided into pairs, the participants would need to make a complete feijoada, with vinaigrette, breaded banana, steak, rice, farofa, cabbage and a sauce.

Eduardo and Ana

Rachel and Daphne

Sergio and Isabella

Helena and Márcio

Hector and Luiz

Here in my kitchen TUESDAY is also a FEIJOADA day! And between us, this table is too beautiful! So many different flavors and accompaniments that it makes me think: what’s the catch this time? Stay tuned here with me to discover EVERYTHING!#MasterChefBR pic.twitter.com/jrWnkNnpUX — MasterChef Brazil (@masterchefbr) September 29, 2021

Winner of the last elimination competition, Eduardo won the privilege of defining, among the pairs, who would start cooking (since, in today’s dynamics, the pair cooks one every 10 minutes).

The test caused friction between most of the pairs, who couldn’t get along due to the fact that the two didn’t cook at the same time. Isabella and Sérgio and Ana and Edu were the pairs that had more problems during the race, due to the conflict of “orders” given.

The best

Heitor and Luiz were the winning duo. The chefs called the duo a “success”, who made a feijoada with a “feijoada taste” and could even open a bar.

Isabella and Sérgio also drew praise from the judges, especially for the beans point, the hot sauce and the good harmonization of all points.

Kelyn and Gretchen were praised less than the other pairs, but still above the rest. The chefs liked the dish and rated it as well balanced.

The worst

Ana and Eduardo were the most destroyed pair and elected as the worst pair. It fell to Fogaça to be the “villain” of the time, classifying their dish as a “rancid and greasy” feijoada, with a “nothing to see” and bad vinaigrette. As the worst of the pairs, they started the elimination round at a disadvantage, having 10 minutes less to do it.

Helena and Márcio were also heavily criticized. Jacquin claimed not to find the meat on the plate and to have felt a strong taste in the beans, with the taste of cachaça. Fogaça classified the dish as a “drunken feijoada”.

Daphne and Raquel were not as criticized as the others, but they lost “points” in editing, in the plating considered “strange” and for having stirred the caipirinha with their finger.

Elimination proof

The elimination test scared the 6 competitors from the start, when they were told they had to make a dish with lobster. Raquel was moved and even cried when she thought she would need to kill the lobster – the animals, however, were already in the fridge.

Do you think setting the TOP 10 of the season would be easy? Of course not! And nothing better than an ingredient like LOBSTER to put the participants’ skills to the test. Do you already risk betting who wins this race? #MasterChefBR@BandTV pic.twitter.com/p5QD9GtxBY — MasterChef Brazil (@masterchefbr) September 29, 2021

Winners of the previous race, Heitor and Luiz needed to choose a participant to have 10 minutes less race, as well as Ana and Eduardo. The pair elected Daphne.

During the execution of the test, Ana and Helena were the ones that called my attention the most, for choosing dishes that, according to the mezzanine participants, did not value the lobster itself. Ana also curled up over time and finished her plate (a dough) in the final moments. Raquel also struggled with time and silverware.

Márcio also had difficulties because, according to him, he never made or ate lobster.

Daphne and Eduardo were the “quietest”. The former Masterchef Kids used their imagination and created dishes that valued the lobster. Daphne actually curled up at first, but then managed to unwind by emulating the cigar-shaped lobsters.

Assessments

Eduardo bet on an oven-baked lobster with mashed cassava and coconut foam, a dish that, according to him, was inspired by Jacquin. Fogaça thought that the puree lacked color, but praised the taste of the dish. Helena felt a lack of acidity and Jacquin praised the boy, stating that he “respected” the lobster.

Helena cooked lobster rice with herb salad. She used the animal’s head for the dish. The lobster was praised, although considered a little raw. Fogaça believed that the chef “relaxed” too much. The judges also pointed out the lack of salt in the dish and Helena confessed that she didn’t remember if she put it or not.

Daphne made a lobster in butter with an avocado roll (shaped like a lobster). The chef was praised for her creativity, for her pea mayonnaise, but was also criticized for the lack of acidity and also for the lobster being a little overdone.

Ana Paula was praised for her lobster raviolli and for having “elevated” the animal. However, he received the only note of having taken more care with the dough, which became very thick.

Raquel bet on lobster in butter with a quinoa salad, praised for bringing a touch of “seafood” to the plate. The chef’s biggest criticism was the presentation and cooking of the lobster, but praised for its taste.

Márcio was the last to take his plate, a lobster medallion in butter with spaghetti – which was highly praised. He sinned for leaving the lobster raw, the main criticism made by the chefs.

After deliberation, the judges gave the victory of the race to Raquel and also saved Ana and Eduardo, leaving Daphne, Helena and Márcio to be eliminated.

New dynamic

With the approach of the Top 10, the mezzanine’s saving dynamics also changed, with everyone voting individually.

Márcio was the most voted, leaving Daphne and Helena to receive the verdict of the jury, which chose to eliminate Helena.