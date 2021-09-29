Hi receives a million dollar fine for omitting a low-cost plan

After having its judicial reorganization plan extended to 2022, Oi will have to respond to a lawsuit alleging that tele did not clearly offer one of its fixed-line plans. The service, which cost between R$13 and R$15, was created to serve low-income families registered in social programs and had a monthly allowance of 90 minutes for local calls.

The problem started during the investigation of the case, as authorities found no disclosure of this plan even in the company’s stores. Even employees had difficulty presenting the service.

Thus, judge Sérgio Henrique Fernandes, after analyzing the case file, found that the telephone service provider did not comply with its obligations:

“The omissive conduct unfavorably affected the access of vulnerable families to a possible means of communication by telephone, as well as not complying with the collective precepts to which the company was bound to assist in the process of universalization of telecommunications services”, highlighted the judge.

In the end, Oi was ordered by the magistrate to pay compensation for collective pain and suffering calculated in the amount of R$ 1 million.

The company will also have to comply with another requirement: to disclose, whether through websites or print advertising, all the characteristics of its low-cost landline telephone plan.

If it does not comply, the tele will receive a new daily fine in the amount of R$3,000.

Hi answer

About the case, Oi claimed that it operates in accordance with all the rules provided for by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

The company also says that there is no evidence to confirm the need to change its contractual obligations to customers.

