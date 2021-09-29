High diesel must update freight floor; truck drivers can stop

The new 8.9% diesel price readjustment, announced this Tuesday morning, 28, by Petrobras, should lead to an update of the minimum floor for road freight. By law, the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) has to readjust the freight table every six months or when the diesel price variation is equal to or greater than 10% — when the trigger mechanism is activated.

Since the last update of the trigger floor on March 3 by ANTT, the price of diesel has risen by 17.1% according to calculations made by Broadcast Agro, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

The calculation includes the diesel oil price adjustments made since March 1 by Petrobras, which was not included in ANTT’s subsequent update, until this Tuesday. Since then, there have been eight consecutive adjustments, five of them high and three low, totaling the increase variation of 17.1% in the value of fossil oil.

Sought by the report, ANTT has not responded to the request for comment as of this publication.

The most recent readjustment of the freight table was made on July 14 using the semi-annual update method. However, this does not prevent diesel price values ​​from being accounted for for readjustment for fuel variation. According to the law that institutes the minimum freight floor, the semiannual update does not cancel the activation of the 10% trigger.

President of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, considers that an adjustment in the minimum floor must be made by ANTT immediately, given the new high in the price of diesel.

“ANTT needs to readjust the table. The update every six months does not interfere with the review by the trigger. It gave 10% variation, even if it has readjusted the biannual spreadsheet, it is mandatory to do it by the trigger. We have already surpassed 10%,” he said Landim, known as Chorão, to Broadcast Agro.

Abrava, as well as other entities that represent autonomous truck drivers, ask ANTT to hire a technical entity to prepare the study to update the minimum floor. The entity’s contract with Esalq-Log (Group for Research and Extension in Agroindustrial Logistics of the “Luiz de Queiroz” School of Agriculture), responsible for the table’s methodology, expired earlier this year.

“We demand that a technical entity be hired for the calculation to be done with the correct methodology”, pointed out Chorão.

Response

A possible stoppage of road hauliers, motivated by high diesel prices, is not ruled out, according to Chorão.

“We are warning that we are at the limit. The fuel is rising successively. We need to take a more energetic attitude,” defended Chorão. “We do not agree, however, that this should only be done by truck drivers. It is necessary to include the entire transport sector, such as taxi drivers and application drivers, who are also affected by the price of fuel.”

He criticized the actions of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, in dealing with the fuel issue.

The president needs to stop shifting responsibility and do politics. It is not possible for the head of the Nation to make a speech saying that it is not magic and that the problem lies with the governors.

Wallace Landim, president of Abrava

The president of Abrava also said that the category is “discredited” with the government’s promises.

“The narrative of exchanging Roberto Castello Branco for Joaquim Silva e Luna was a narrative that he (the government) was going to do something and that didn’t happen,” commented Chorão.

Castello Branco was fired as president of Petrobras by President Bolsonaro on February 19 after successive increases in diesel oil this year and of being accused of being insensitive to the difficulties of consumers in coping with the rise in fuel prices this year.

Chorão also reported that the category is organizing together with application drivers and other transport sector workers to defend the common claims.

One of these requests is the change in Petrobras’ pricing policy for export-to-import fuels (PPE to PPI).

“We send letters to the ministries and we must participate in a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies to talk about the fuel issue,” stated Chorão.

The organization also met on Monday by videoconference with the minister of the Supreme Federal Court, Dias Toffoli, to discuss the direct action of unconstitutionality (ADI) of the minimum freight floor, which is being judged by the Supreme Court.