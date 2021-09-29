Home reinforcements: with Filipe Luis and Arrascaeta on the field, Flamengo improves his performance in the season | Flamengo

The schedule was followed to the letter, and Flamengo will have two very important home reinforcements for the duel with Barcelona, ​​this Wednesday, for the semifinal of the Libertadores.

Filipe Luis and Arrascaeta have recovered from physical problems, have been training normally with the squad since last week and will be back in Guayaquil.

1 of 4 Arrascaeta and Filipe Luis are back at Flamengo for the match of this semifinal — Photo: ge Arrascaeta and Filipe Luis are back at Flamengo for the match of this semifinal — Photo: ge

In addition to the quality of the pair, the importance of Arrascaeta and Filipe Luis is visible in the numbers. With them on the field, Flamengo’s performance increases during the season, according to a survey by Statistical Spy. Without one of the two, things get more difficult.

Flamengo in the 2021 season Utilization Total 73.07% Without Filipe Luis or Arrascaeta 66.6% With Filipe Luis and Arrascaeta 80.5%

Interestingly, Flamengo had more games without simultaneously having the duo on the field in the season: 28 matches and a 66.6% improvement, against 24 commitments with Arrascaeta and Filipe Luis playing together and an 80.5% success.

Arrascaeta and Filipe Luis return after a period of instability in Flamengo’s performance. The Uruguayan, mainly, is seen as one of the pieces capable of making the team play better.

In the 4-2-3-1 idealized by Renato Gaúcho since the beginning of his work at Flamengo, Arrascaeta started to act centrally, as the team’s number 10 shirt. In his absence, the one chosen to perform the function was Vitinho, who assisted in the victory over Barcelona, ​​in the first game.

2 of 4 Arrascaeta Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Arrascaeta Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

The commentators heard by ge are unanimous in pointing out that Arrascaeta is the great creative differential of the Flamengo team. See the opinions below:

Paulo Vinícius Coelho, the PVC: “Filipe Luis is back at a good time, even because of the insecurity and uncertainty of the fans with Renê. But the big news is Arrascaeta. He’s the guy with the pass to the goal, who plays between the lines, finds space where he doesn’t have space and serves his teammates with an incredible ability. Arrascaeta’s return is the great differential of this return game, in my opinion.”

Carlos Eduardo Mansur: “Arrascaeta is the player who has no substitute. For two reasons: it is difficult to find a player with this quality in South American football, and another that Flamengo does not have reserves with characteristics of an offensive half, of a creative player in the last meters of field. He makes a lot of difference. Since Renato made him the central midfielder, he has been close to Everton Ribeiro, and the two have an understanding of many years playing together that make the attack mechanisms very natural.”

Alexandre Lozetti: “Arrascaeta is an important element to make the ball spin in the construction sector. It makes the attack less dependent on individual plays. His movement always fills the necessary spaces, whether in Gabriel’s movement from the middle to the right, or Bruno Henrique’s movement from the left to the center. The integration makes Flamengo even stronger.”

Filipe Luis and the stage of Renê

On the left flank, Filipe Luis’ return comes at a time of criticism against Renê, who did not have a good performance in the draw with América-MG, last Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship.

3 of 4 Filipe Luis Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Filipe Luis Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Absolute title holder, the shirt 16 is an important part both in the exit of the ball and in the red-black defensive consistency. With him on the field, Flamengo did not concede goals in 10 of 33 matches.

Filipe Luis for Flamengo in the 2021 season Games 33 minutes 3066 goals 0 Assists 4 Decisive assists two

See the commentators’ analysis of Philip’s return:

Lozetti: “Filipe Luís is the guarantee of an accurate reading of the game, which results in good defensive positioning and a cleaner ball out, which allows the decisive players to retreat less to receive the ball. Filipe just can’t be exposed to one-on-one , something that this sometimes spaced marking of Flamengo by Renato Gaúcho offers – analyzed Alexandre Lozetti”

Carlos Eduardo Mansur: “Filipe Luis gives quality of organization. He is almost another player who joins the wheel in the task of organizing the team from behind. Sometimes he overtakes, arrives in attack, but he is a full-back who attacks from the inside, as an organizer, and he does it with great quality. It’s a clear difference in characteristics compared to Ramon, who is more powerful, and Renê, who plays inside, but the difference in technical quality is very big. There are two very different player shelves.

With Arrascaeta and Filipe Luis, Flamengo will face Barcelona at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Wednesday, in Guayaquil, for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal. In the first leg, Flamengo won 2-0 at Maracanã.