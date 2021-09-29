Honda launches Biz 2022; Check prices and what changes

With almost 100,000 units sold in 2021 alone, Honda Biz is the second best-selling motorcycle of the brand in Brazil, second only to the CG 160 and ahead of the Bros 160. It is also the most popular CUB in our market, with ample advantage over the second-placed Honda Pop 110i, which has not yet reached 66,000 units sold this year.

Betting on the continuous success of Biz since its launch in 1998, Honda has once again applied only small and cosmetic changes to the 2022 line of the bike, which continues to be sold in 110i gasoline and 125 flex versions. The only change for the duo was the inclusion of more colors for the fairings. The last big change on the bike happened on the 2018 line.

For the Honda Biz 125 2022 there will be two new paints: the white and blue bicolor, in addition to the red. However, pearly white and pearly brown colors are still being offered. For the Biz 110i 2022, the new colors are solid red and metallic silver, keeping the solid white option.

The main difference between the two configurations of the Honda Biz 2022 remains the engine. The Biz 110i has a 109.1 cm³ single cylinder powered by electronic injection and delivering 8.33 hp of power and 0.89 kgfm of torque, but uses only gasoline. The Biz 125 increases the displacement to 124.9 cm³ and is already flex, generating up to 9.2 hp and 1.04 kgfm. Both bring the 4-speed gearbox with automatic clutch.

The pair share the same type of tubular steel chassis, telescopic suspension at the front and conventional suspension with two shock absorbers at the rear. Wheels are 17 inches front and 14 inches rear. The differences start there: the Biz 110i has spoked wheels and drum brakes, while the Biz 125 has alloy wheels and a front disc brake.

Speaking of standard equipment, both come with a central easel, electric starter, fuel gauge, helmet holder under the seat with 12V socket and hook on the shield for bags. The Biz 110i has an analog instrument panel, while the Biz 125 already has a digital LCD screen to display information.



The price has gone up, of course, but not by much. The Honda Biz 110i 2022 is going out for R$ 9,260. In August, the 2021 line cost R$ 8,900. Likewise, the Biz 125 2022 has a fixed price of R$ 11,590, at the launch of the 2021 line it cost R$ 10,590. None of the values ​​include shipping expenses. The pair will be available at Honda stores from October and have a 3-year warranty with no mileage limit.