Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for September 29, 2021 | Forecast and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The day’s horoscope shows the forecast for your sign and ascendant



ARIES



With Moon in Cancer, you want to strengthen the bonds of affection with those you love, to cultivate an intimate atmosphere and to cultivate emotional security. Mercury challenges Pluto: beware of arguments. Be open to talk and learn, clear up misunderstandings, cultivate good communication with good exchanges. Try to do everything calmly, it’s time to slow down. Invest in higher subjects that can bring inspiration. The Moon aligns with Uranus, it’s also good to get away from the routine and do something different.



BULL



With Sun, Mercury and Mars in the diplomatic Libra, try to ponder matters more objectively. It is worth cultivating diplomacy, doing for the other what you would like them to do for you. It’s worth offering help and collaboration, but without getting in anyone’s way. It’s also worth rethinking old ideas. The Moon follows in Cancer: safer, more intimate and mild activities and programs are favored. Good time for creative activities too. The Moon combines forces with Uranus to favor alternative routes and unusual paths.



TWINS

Avoid giving opinions on subjects you don’t know. Try to check facts, instead of demanding, trying to prove truths or forcing situations. Mercury challenges Pluto: flexibility and understanding are important. It’s time to revamp old worn out concepts! The waning moon continues in Cancer: family, intimacy, tranquility and welcoming are highlighted. Take the opportunity to analyze results, complete pending issues, take care of your emotional and energetic balance, slow down to hear the voice of your heart.



CANCER



Try to be among dear people who support you. With the waning Moon in your sign, you can be emotionally more susceptible. Cultivating emotional balance becomes a priority. Preference goes to what is safer, simpler and more intimate. Take the opportunity to cultivate emotional tranquility, acceptance and solidarity to strengthen the bonds of affection with those you love. Enjoy adopting a more welcoming attitude. Also a good time to get rid of everything that is in disuse.

LION



Period of more sensitivity and intimacy, at the peak of the waning Moon in Cancer. Try to cultivate kindness and affection, everyone becomes more sensitive. Mercury challenges Pluto, urging caution with contentious discussions. Prefer to protect yourself, take the opportunity to be inspired by the arts and creative activities. The Moon aligns with Uranus favoring good surprises, it is worth taking a different path, tasting new dishes or seeking new lessons. Contact with water is even more beneficial.



VIRGIN



Take the opportunity to exchange and update information, clarify confusing points, forward what was stopped. You can complete matters with warmth and a willingness to listen to diverse opinions. The Moon follows the intimate sign of Cancer, asking for a bit of withdrawal as well. It is better to invest in readings, creative and pleasurable and more pleasant activities, without high expectations or demands. Makes you want to spend more time at home. Contact with nature is also always healing.



LB



With the Sun in your sign, be open to cordial and diplomatic dialogues. Try to interpret the facts with benevolence, all you need is a predisposition to do so. Also try to cultivate a mature and responsible attitude, both at home and at work. Avoid wasting energy on useless criticism and discussions. It’s time to put your life in order and balance your emotions. The Moon enters Cancer: the world of emotions, affections and intimacy is activated. The atmosphere should be more welcoming and sensitive.



SCORPION



Ideal period for reviews and analysis of a solar cycle that is coming to an end. With Mercury retrograde, be open to reviewing messy spots, rethinking old postures. It’s better to slow down, find space in your schedule to retire and rest more. The waning Moon continues in Cancer, make time also for activities of a more introspective nature. Simplify your life, try to organize yourself so that there is more time to take care of you. To be at peace with your conscience and your body.



SAGITTARIUS

Think about how you can contribute to a better world, see if your work meets any real needs of people. With the Sun in Libra, it’s important to be open to listening, understanding, forgiving and making some concessions if necessary. Friendliness, affection and diplomacy are the outstanding qualities. The waning Moon in Cancer makes you want to spend more time at home, with your dearest people, with the activities you like most. You go more intuitive too, moments of silence can bring insights.



CAPRICORN



The Moon enters Cancer, asking for more sensitivity and openness to strengthen the bonds of affection with those she loves. Be open to changing your mind by cultivating flexibility. It is also important that you know how to adapt to circumstances, without wanting to control everything and everyone. Let life flow through its natural course, enjoy spending more time alone too. Mercury challenges Pluto, beware of conflicting conversations. Avoid forcing situations or insisting on an issue. The word must be used to heal, not to hurt.



AQUARIUM



Notice if you are restless or too fast-paced. The Sun follows in the sign of Libra, which asks for harmony, balance, warmth and diplomacy. It is important to broaden your thinking, connect with your heart and intuition, review old behaviors, patterns or habits that no longer suit your awareness and your growth. Every initiative to increase trust, harmony in relationships and emotional balance is favored. Good period for walks in wide places, preferably by the water.



FISHES



A good time to complete matters and also cultivate moments of introspection. The Moon enters the sensitive Cancer: it is time to relax, cultivate moments of introspection, evaluate what should be left behind so that you can live more freely. You can spend quality time at home, with the people you love the most. Invest in improving your relationships. Or you can become more withdrawn too, in meditation. The Moon aligns with Uranus to favor creative and unusual activities.