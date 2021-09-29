Hospitalization exposes risks of overdose of energy drink

The recent case of a 17-year-old teenager who ended up in hospital after drinking 12 cans of energy drinks in a single day calls attention to the risks of overdosing on the drink.

Mascha K., who is from Zurich, Switzerland, says that she was addicted to energy drinks and that she drank a can early in the morning to start the day and several others during work breaks and at night with friends.

The result of this was a fainting after severe pangs in the heart. On her social networks, the young woman detailed what happened and made an alert posting her photos in the hospital bed.

Credit: Reproduction/TikTok/ZuerichmaschaTeenager was admitted to hospital after overdose of energy drink and fainting

Does it contain us energy drinks?

Most energy drinks contain large amounts of caffeine, in addition to sodium, sugar, vitamins, especially B, taurine, L-carnitine, which acts to generate energy from fatty acids, in addition to legal stimulants such as guarana .

Risks of overdoing energy drinks

The National Health Service (NHS), the largest and oldest public health system in the world, claims that drinking energy drinks can temporarily make people more alert, but it can affect some people more than others, as people have sensitivities. many different.

The effect may depend on how much is consumed.

Credit: Mironaleks/istockSome people may be more sensitive to the effect of energy drinks.

But are energy drinks safe after all?

Stephanie Nguyen Lai, a pediatrician at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, an organization in California, USA, says the answer is “no”.

She explains that energy drinks generally have twice the caffeine of coffee and eight times more than a soda. Therefore, they are unhealthy drinks for anyone, especially for the body of a growing young person.

According to the NHS, caffeine levels in these drinks vary, but there is usually about 80mg of caffeine in a small 250ml can. A moderate caffeine intake per day is around 400 mg.

Exaggerating the dose, therefore, can cause adverse effects, such as overstimulation, resulting in anxiety, panic, headaches, and arrhythmia, as was the case with the teenager.

Experts and health agencies warn that consumers need to be aware of the impact of energy drinks on the body, especially if they have other health conditions that make them more vulnerable, such as heart disease.

Health agencies also advise that these beverages should be avoided by those under 18 years of age, pregnant women and individuals who are sensitive to caffeine or who do not consume it frequently.