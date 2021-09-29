How are Suzane Richthofen and the Cravinhos almost 20 years after a crime

the shocking Richthofen case resurfaced with the repercussion of the movies The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents. Imprisoned since 2004, Suzane von Richthofen it remains in evidence even after nearly two decades of the crime.

At 37 years old, Suzane She is serving a sentence at the Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier de Tremembé Women’s Penitentiary, where she arrived in 2006. Serving 39 years in prison for triple qualified homicide after killing her own parents, in October 2015 she obtained permission to serve her sentence in a semi-open regime .

She is entitled to six outings during the year on commemorative dates: Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s and Children’s Day, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Every time he leaves prison, he becomes a subject in the media and comments from Internet users flood social networks.

On September 17th, Suzane he got a favorable opinion to attend a pharmacy school in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo, after obtaining a sufficient grade in ENEM. Before, in 2020, he was also successful in the exam, but his request to study tourism management was denied by a judge at the time.

Richthofen he even had a romance with another prey, Sandra Regina Ruiz Gomes, during 2014, but the relationship ended shortly after. In 2016, she married Rogério Olberg and, after four years, they separated.

In 2017, a report by Vejinha revealed, exclusively, that the inmate had become an evangelical and had the dream of becoming a missionary. The reason for the conversion would have been the relationship with Olberg, who attended the Foursquare Church.

Carnation brothers

Daniel Cravinhos, as Suzane von Richthofen, was sentenced to 39 years in prison. He got the right to serve his sentence in a semi-open regime in 2013. Later, in 2018, he got more flexibility for an open regime.

During his time in detention, he worked as an assistant general adjutant and this reduced his sentence by two years. At 40, he has been married to biomedical Alyne Bento since 2014. She has already lost two jobs after her employers found out who she was married to.

Already christian, now 45 years old, received a sentence of 6 months less, having to serve 38 and a half years in prison. He was also authorized to serve his sentence in open regime in 2017, but regressed in 2018 after getting involved in a fight in a bar in Sorocaba. When approached by the police with ammunition for restricted use, he tried to bribe them, with the sentence extended for 5 years.

In 2020, her son asked for paternity annulment because he felt embarrassed every time he needed to present documents with the father’s name, in addition to claiming that he had never received emotional or material support. At the time of the crime, he was three years old and has now given up any pension or inheritance.

Cristian even filed a lawsuit in São Paulo asking 500,000 reais in compensation for the use of his image, alleging that a producer improperly used his image in the series “Criminal Investigation”.

