how does lottery withdrawals work? Understand

In order to reduce queues at branches, Caixa Econômica Federal also released the emergency aid withdrawal in the lottery houses. First, it is necessary to monitor the benefit’s withdrawal calendar, which can be verified in the Caixa Tem application.

But before going to a lottery to withdraw the money, the beneficiary must enable this cash withdrawal option and generate a code through the Caixa Tem application. This resource is the same used to withdraw money at Caixa Econômica Federal branches.

How to generate the code for withdrawal from lottery outlets?

Before going to a lottery outlets unit, you must enable this cash withdrawal option through the Caixa Tem application. Check it step by step:

Log in to the Caixa Tem application and look for the option “Without card withdrawal”;

Then, select the option “Enter” and then choose “Withdrawal Emergency Assistance”;

Enter the amount you want to withdraw;

Tap on the option “Generate code for withdrawal”;

Enter the password you use to access the app;

When you complete this process, a code will appear on the screen, which will be used for you to withdraw the cash amount;

Write down the code or take a screenshot and, when you arrive at the lottery house, inform the attendant about this data.

However, it is important to know that this code is valid for two hours. If the withdrawal is not made within this period, the code expires and it will be necessary to request a new one through the Caixa Tem application.

Emergency Aid Withdrawal Dates

Withdrawals for Bolsa Família beneficiaries are already released, but the calendar for withdrawals from the general public will advance according to the date of birth of the person who will receive the benefit. Withdrawals for the 6th installment, then, must start on October 4th (for those born in January) and will continue until the 19th of october.

While the cash withdrawal of emergency aid is not available, beneficiaries can move the money through Caixa Tem. Through the app, it is possible to pay slips (such as water, electricity, gas and telephone bills) and purchases made in pharmacies, supermarkets and stores, using the virtual card generated at the time or QR Code.