How drugs consumed at festival contaminate river and threaten animals

Restrooms at Glastonbury Festival

Festival organizers ask attendees to use the event’s toilets

Experts have found levels of environmentally harmful drugs in a river that flows near Glastonbury (UK), where one of the world’s leading music festivals takes place.

The team of scientists believes that festival goers who turn the Whitelake River’s vicinity into an open-air toilet have led to these “dangerous” levels of MDMA and cocaine – which put at high risk the preservation efforts of the rare European eels that live there.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers took measurements before, during and after the festival in 2019, downstream and upstream of that delimited area. The region below the festival had a concentration of MDMA 104 times higher than the one above.

The concentration of MDMA (the active ingredient in ecstasy that is usually sold as crystals) was four times higher a week after the festival with more than 200,000 people, pointing to a long-term impact in the region. On the other hand, the concentration of cocaine was triple that of MDMA, but it did not reach the point of being harmful to the local fauna, according to them.