How much did Corinthians earn with Dav’s trip to the USA? Ao in Justice responds

How much did Corinthians earn on loan from Davó to the Philadelphia Union by the end of 2021? The question went unanswered in early August, when the striker traveled to the United States after the agreement between the clubs.

A little over a month later, a lawsuit involving Davó, Guarani (former club), a company (RDRN Participações e Empreendimentos LTDA) and Corinthians answered the question. The loan amounted to US$ 67,000 (R$ 363 thousand, at the current price).

In an official letter sent to Judge Celso Alves de Rezende, of the 7th Civil Court of Campinas, the CBF confirmed that the two clubs involved – Corinthians and Philadelphia Union-USA – informed in their transfer system that the loan until December 31, 2021 had this indemnity amount (US$ 67 thousand).

Letter from the CBF sent to the Justice of Campinas Reproduction/Internet

The clarification of the amount ordered by the Court was because the amount paid by the American club to Corinthians had to be transferred to a court account until the action is resolved. “Sport Club Corinthians Paulista is summoned, so that the amounts resulting from the transaction may be deposited in court, as well as the documents proving the deal to be included in the records”, ordered judge Gabriel Baldi de Carvalho, of the 5th Civil Court.

It is worth remembering that Davó has a contract with Corinthians until December 31, 2023. After the player’s group of businessmen (Elenko Sports) took him out of Guarani for R$ 700 thousand, Timão disbursed around R$ 2 million to acquire his federal rights and 60% of economic rights.

See more at: Matheus Dav, Mercado da Bola and Corinthians Board of Directors.