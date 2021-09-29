How much is the 45.6 billion won prize worth if converted to reais?

The award given in the history of the new South Korean series on Netflix

In the plot of the series Round 6, new success of Netflix, the grand prize for winning a series of deadly games is 45.6 billion South Korean won. But how much is that money worth based on our currency?

The prize is there to motivate players, extremely desperate and indebted individuals, to do their best to win games in the end. Being 45.6 billion Korean won, it means that the “ballad” disputed by the characters is of BRL 208.5 million, in the current quote.

Although in Brazil this award doesn’t make anyone a billionaire, it’s not an amount to throw away, is it? By way of comparison, the award of Big Brother Brazil It’s 139 times less than the money offered in Round 6. just the Mega of the Turn, a prize offered by Caixa at the end of the year, manages to exceed the value of Round 6. Of course, there is no one fighting not to die in these cases, but you understand…

The South Korean series, starring Lee Jung-jae, is about to become the biggest streaming series of all time, as co-CEO of Netflix said, Ted Sarandos.

With 9 episodes, Round 6 (or Squid Games) follows the journey of a group that risks their lives by participating in a mysterious survival game that will deliver this billionaire prize to the winner.

So, have you already marathoned Round 6? Leave your comment!

