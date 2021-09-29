Hyundai HB20 reaches 1st position and may lead September sales

With only two more business days left until the end of September, the dispute for the leadership remains fierce, with approximately one thousand units separating the 1st from the 4th place. According to official data from Fenabrave updated until yesterday (28/09), the Hyundai HB20 (6,254) seems the favorite to end the month at the top.

The difference in relation to the Jeep Compass (5,861), however, is less than 400 units – and out of just 21 units (5,535 x 5,514) until the day before. The podium is being completed by Fiat Toro (5,610), which surpassed Fiat Strada (5,208) and has great chances of ending September as the best-selling pickup truck of the Italian brand.

Closing the top 5, the VW T-Cross (4,956) comes with great chances to lead among the compact SUVs at the close, with almost 1.2 thousand units ahead of the Jeep Renegade (3,795) and the Hyundai Creta (3,779) , these with a tight fight for the 9th position – remembering that Crete has just started sales of the new generation. With production resumed and the promise of doubling production in October, the Chevrolet Onix (3,870) is now the 7th, still with chances of disputing the 6th place with the Fiat Mobi (4,139).

In another strong month, Toyota Hilux is in 8th place, close to 4 thousand units (3,855) – its rival Chevrolet S10 (3,676), also in a good commercial moment, is 11th. Top 10 in August, the Toyota Corolla Cross (2,607) is now ranked 18th. Out of the top 20, the Toyota Corolla saw its advantage over archrival Honda Civic (1,722) drop to just over 300 units, 25th. As a curiosity, the Renault Kwid doesn’t even appear in the top 25.

POS.

MODEL

PART SEPTEMBER 21

1st

HYUNDAI HB20

6,254

2nd

JEEP COMPASS

5861

3rd

FIAT TORO

5610

4th

FIAT STRADA

5,208

5th

VW T-CROSS

4,956

6th

FIAT MOBI

4,139

7th

ONIX CHEVROLET

3870

8th

TOYOTA HILUX

3855

9th

JEEP RENEGADE

3,795

10th

HYUNDAI CRETE

3,779

11th

CHEVROLET S10

3,676

12th

FIAT ARGO

3,456

13th

CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS

3,289

14th

HONDA HR-V

3,121

15th

CHEVROLET TRACKER

3,091

16th

VW GOL

2,784

17th

VW NIVUS

2,750

18th

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

2607

19th

NISSAN KICKS

2,465

20th

FIAT FIORINO

2,192

21st

TOYOTA COROLLA

2,079

22nd

VW FOX

2003

23rd

HYUNDAI HB20S

1,958

24th

FIAT CHRONOS

1930

25th

HONDA CIVIC

1,722

Source: Fenabrave
Photos: Motor1.com and dissemination