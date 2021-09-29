Hyundai HB20 reaches 1st position and may lead September sales

With only two more business days left until the end of September, the dispute for the leadership remains fierce, with approximately one thousand units separating the 1st from the 4th place. According to official data from Fenabrave updated until yesterday (28/09), the Hyundai HB20 (6,254) seems the favorite to end the month at the top.

The difference in relation to the Jeep Compass (5,861), however, is less than 400 units – and out of just 21 units (5,535 x 5,514) until the day before. The podium is being completed by Fiat Toro (5,610), which surpassed Fiat Strada (5,208) and has great chances of ending September as the best-selling pickup truck of the Italian brand.

Closing the top 5, the VW T-Cross (4,956) comes with great chances to lead among the compact SUVs at the close, with almost 1.2 thousand units ahead of the Jeep Renegade (3,795) and the Hyundai Creta (3,779) , these with a tight fight for the 9th position – remembering that Crete has just started sales of the new generation. With production resumed and the promise of doubling production in October, the Chevrolet Onix (3,870) is now the 7th, still with chances of disputing the 6th place with the Fiat Mobi (4,139).

In another strong month, Toyota Hilux is in 8th place, close to 4 thousand units (3,855) – its rival Chevrolet S10 (3,676), also in a good commercial moment, is 11th. Top 10 in August, the Toyota Corolla Cross (2,607) is now ranked 18th. Out of the top 20, the Toyota Corolla saw its advantage over archrival Honda Civic (1,722) drop to just over 300 units, 25th. As a curiosity, the Renault Kwid doesn’t even appear in the top 25.

POS. MODEL PART SEPTEMBER 21 1st HYUNDAI HB20 6,254 2nd JEEP COMPASS 5861 3rd FIAT TORO 5610 4th FIAT STRADA 5,208 5th VW T-CROSS 4,956 6th FIAT MOBI 4,139 7th ONIX CHEVROLET 3870 8th TOYOTA HILUX 3855 9th JEEP RENEGADE 3,795 10th HYUNDAI CRETE 3,779 11th CHEVROLET S10 3,676 12th FIAT ARGO 3,456 13th CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS 3,289 14th HONDA HR-V 3,121 15th CHEVROLET TRACKER 3,091 16th VW GOL 2,784 17th VW NIVUS 2,750 18th TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 2607 19th NISSAN KICKS 2,465 20th FIAT FIORINO 2,192 21st TOYOTA COROLLA 2,079 22nd VW FOX 2003 23rd HYUNDAI HB20S 1,958 24th FIAT CHRONOS 1930 25th HONDA CIVIC 1,722

Source: Fenabrave

Photos: Motor1.com and dissemination