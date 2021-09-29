Hyundai HB20 reaches 1st position and may lead September sales

With only two more business days left until the end of September, the dispute for the leadership remains fierce, with approximately one thousand units separating the 1st from the 4th place. According to official data from Fenabrave updated until yesterday (28/09), the Hyundai HB20 (6,254) seems the favorite to end the month at the top.
The difference in relation to the Jeep Compass (5,861), however, is less than 400 units – and out of just 21 units (5,535 x 5,514) until the day before. The podium is being completed by Fiat Toro (5,610), which surpassed Fiat Strada (5,208) and has great chances of ending September as the best-selling pickup truck of the Italian brand.
Closing the top 5, the VW T-Cross (4,956) comes with great chances to lead among the compact SUVs at the close, with almost 1.2 thousand units ahead of the Jeep Renegade (3,795) and the Hyundai Creta (3,779) , these with a tight fight for the 9th position – remembering that Crete has just started sales of the new generation. With production resumed and the promise of doubling production in October, the Chevrolet Onix (3,870) is now the 7th, still with chances of disputing the 6th place with the Fiat Mobi (4,139).
In another strong month, Toyota Hilux is in 8th place, close to 4 thousand units (3,855) – its rival Chevrolet S10 (3,676), also in a good commercial moment, is 11th. Top 10 in August, the Toyota Corolla Cross (2,607) is now ranked 18th. Out of the top 20, the Toyota Corolla saw its advantage over archrival Honda Civic (1,722) drop to just over 300 units, 25th. As a curiosity, the Renault Kwid doesn’t even appear in the top 25.
POS.
MODEL
PART SEPTEMBER 21
1st
HYUNDAI HB20
6,254
2nd
JEEP COMPASS
5861
3rd
FIAT TORO
5610
4th
FIAT STRADA
5,208
5th
VW T-CROSS
4,956
6th
FIAT MOBI
4,139
7th
ONIX CHEVROLET
3870
8th
TOYOTA HILUX
3855
9th
JEEP RENEGADE
3,795
10th
HYUNDAI CRETE
3,779
11th
CHEVROLET S10
3,676
12th
FIAT ARGO
3,456
13th
CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS
3,289
14th
HONDA HR-V
3,121
15th
CHEVROLET TRACKER
3,091
16th
VW GOL
2,784
17th
VW NIVUS
2,750
18th
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2607
19th
NISSAN KICKS
2,465
20th
FIAT FIORINO
2,192
21st
TOYOTA COROLLA
2,079
22nd
VW FOX
2003
23rd
HYUNDAI HB20S
1,958
24th
FIAT CHRONOS
1930
25th
HONDA CIVIC
1,722
Source: Fenabrave
Photos: Motor1.com and dissemination