‘I cry every day’ says Luisa Mell about medical violence – Entertainment

Luisa Mell returned to social networks in the early hours of this Wednesday (29), to vent about the medical violence she suffered recently. On Monday (27), the activist cried a lot when talking about the psychological sequelae after undergoing an aesthetic procedure without her authorization.

“Guys, I have a lot to tell you. I decided to come back soon, because I know that a lot of people were worried. Thank you very much for the kind messages. I had an allergic reaction to the surgery. I’ve been crying every day for 10 months when I look at myself. mirror, that I keep fighting, undergoing treatment, surgery to repair the damage that was done to me. It’s a frightening thing,” she began.

The presenter said that she is being pressured by the doctor, whose name was not revealed, to accept a settlement in court – it is worth remembering that she is suing the professional.

“I was under pressure, because this doctor hired one of these super millionaire lawyers and started telling me that if I didn’t accept the agreement, I couldn’t say anything and that I would assume it didn’t happen. And he was going to file a lawsuit. against me for moral damages, that I would screw myself! I, the victim, suffering the horror I’m suffering,” he vented.

“Do you know how many injections I’ve had to try to fix something that never bothered me? It’s unbelievable such a thing. The guy can do it and I can’t say what he did. Isn’t that absurd? I didn’t even say the name. And I was thinking: When the process comes, I can show you and everyone will know who did this horror. What I want most is for no one to go through this. It’s a pain I don’t wish for my enemy. The suffering atrocious of being mutilated, of loving your body and, because someone found it, they decided I had too much fat, by aesthetic standards I don’t know who.”

The influencer also said that she refused to make the agreement and that she goes to the last consequences for Justice to be done. “I didn’t accept any deal, I’m not afraid, I may be fragile, but it’s still me! Let’s fight? Let’s go. Process it. I’ll love to show you your name, darling, so you’ll never do this to anyone. Tomorrow I’ll talk right away. with some deputies, because I do want a bill that punishes these people in an exemplary manner,” he explained.

“I never imagined that this kind of thing could happen. After I exposed, there were so many stories that came to me, so many people who went through similar stories. I can’t accept that. I always think that everything that happens in my life has a reason. I do believe in justice, because I am with the truth and I am the victim of this story. [da indenização que ela pode receber] for victims who cannot afford reconstructive surgery. It’s a pain,” he concluded.

Watch the video