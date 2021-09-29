‘I Wasn’t the Astronaut’ · TV News

Rodrigo Bocardi made fun of those who believed he was behind The Masked Singer Brasil’s Astronaut. After the revelation that the masked one was Sérgio Loroza, the presenter joked with reporters and netizens who were disappointed. “I wasn’t the Astronaut,” he reinforced.

“I appreciate all the memories of those who indicated me as an Astronaut. But it wasn’t me,” said the anchor, after reading some messages from internet users. Cinthia Toledo joined in the fun and confessed that she would also like Bocardi to be behind the mask.

The hunches started because of the size of the costume’s head. “Look, Serjão Loroza, forgive me, the head I recognize, but the belly… I don’t have this belly”, joked the presenter, just before calling the report by André Modesto, who also wanted to get into the subject .

“Have you ever seen him singing around, Cinthia?” asked the reporter, who was on the live link. “I never heard Rodrigo singing,” she assured. “For your own good, for your luck,” warned Bocardi. “Not even in the shower?” Modesto insisted. “Not even in the shower, poor thing. The water is scarce, if I do that, it could disappear for good”, joked the anchor.

The program’s production even made a montage with Astronaut’s costume and Bocardi’s head in place of Loroza’s. “It was perfect, look, no neck! Just like it! It’s great,” praised the journalist, making fun of himself for considering his short neck.

Cinthia and André came back to the subject several times to make fun of Bocardi, until one of the netizens guessed that the journalist could be Gata Espelhada. “The voice has nothing to do with it, but the height is similar, it is 1.58 meters tall,” said the reporter.