Ibovespa closes at the 2nd worst level of the year, down 3%; dollar rises to R$ 5.42

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa closed sharply in the session this Tuesday (28th), ending the day at its second worst closing level of the year, pressured by the very negative day on Wall Street. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ended the day with losses between 1.6% and 2.9%.

The stocks that contributed the most to the negative performance here were Vale (VALE3), which fell 5%, and banks. These shares pushed the index down along with issues such as pressure on Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) from fuel prices. Shares of the state-owned company retreated close to 0.7%.

According to Roberto Attuch, CEO of Ohmresearch, the strong negative performance of the Exchange today was due to a series of factors, ranging from the bad environment in Europe, with the increase in natural gas prices, to the possibility of a stoppage of the American government and continuity from the noises coming from Brasilia.

“European gas stocks are low, some renewable energies had a problem this year, and the fact is that several governments such as Italy, Spain and Greece have announced that they will subsidize the consumer on the gas bill”, explains the economist.

In relation to Vale, the paper reacted to concerns about China’s energy supply as restrictions on the use of coal in the country begin to impact industries such as steel. It is important to remember that several companies reduced their projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of China. In the second, Goldman Sachs cut its expectation on the country’s GDP growth from 8.2% to 7.8%. Nomura reduced its forecast from 8.2% to 7.7%.

Today was also a negative day on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices retreated in the wake of the increase in yields on 10-year US Treasuries, which reached 1.558% from 1.482%. The bets are that the US central bank will actually cut its monthly stimulus program.

Also on the radar, oil turned to fall after Brent barrel briefly hit $80 during the session amid supply concerns over Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas, and the growing possibility of a global energy crisis.

There was also attention to speeches by Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, and Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, in the US Senate. Powell said the US economy is far from achieving full employment, and that this is an important component of the criteria for raising interest rates.

Yellen, meanwhile, warned lawmakers that the government could run out of cash until Oct. 18 unless Congress acts to raise the federal debt ceiling.

The US faces a risk of government shutdown if a new budget is not approved by Thursday, when the US$ 1 trillion infrastructure investment project proposed by President Joe Biden and already approved in the Senate is expected to be voted in the House.

Around here, investors passed the pressure on Petrobras due to fuel prices. After 85 days, the state-owned company increased the value of diesel in refineries from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.25 per liter, or an increase of 8.90%.

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies, stated that deputies will seek alternatives to avoid further adjustments in fuel and cooking gas. The topic will be discussed at the meeting of the College of Leaders scheduled for next Thursday. According to Lira, Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7 and gas at R$120.

Later, he stated that Congress will discuss a bill on a fixed value for the ICMS on fuels as a way to seek a reduction in the price of the input. At an event in Alagoas, Lira repeated the argument of President Jair Bolsonaro, who was also present, by stating that the state tax was responsible for the high price of fuel.

For Attuch, there is little risk of a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy, since the statute is very different from what it used to be, and the councilors could leave if the state intervenes. However, he believes it is another noise to harm the investment environment.

“The sum of all this obliges the investor in Brazil to be diversified internally and internationally”, he sentences.

Another factor that impacted the market today was the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), according to which the Central Bank considered raising interest rates beyond the 1-point adjustment it ended up adopting, but reached the conclusion that the dose it was adequate.

According to Gustavo Cruz, RB strategist, the novelty of the document is to leave the scenario a little more open for Selic increases in more than one point. For him, when the minutes say that “this decision also implies smoothing the fluctuations in the level of economic activity and promoting full employment”, the BC shows that it is not looking only at inflation, but also at how not to penalize activity and the job market.

“I understand that he will make two 1 point hikes by the end of the year. However, with this text today, he left it more open so that if things until exactly a month from now, at the end of October, get a lot worse in terms of inflation, expectations and fiscal risks, he can make a bigger increase”, he assesses.

After the closing, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, participates in two events, and at 2:30 pm (Brasília time) the consolidated result of the central government is released.

The Ibovespa dropped 3.05% to 110,123 points with a financial volume traded of R$36.134 billion. It was the index’s biggest single-day low since Sept. 8, when the benchmark tumbled 3.78% in the wake of pro-government moves on the 7th.

It was also the second worst level of closing of the Ibovespa in the year, only behind September 20, when the Stock Exchange closed the session quoted at 108,844 points.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar rose 0.85% to R$5.424 on purchase and R$5.424 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in October recorded gains of 0.66% to R$5.432 in the aftermarket.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2022 rose three basis points to 7.18%, DI for January 2023 was up nine basis points to 9.17%, DI for January 2025 advanced 12 points- base at 10.29% and DI for January 2027 recorded a positive change of 10 base points at 10.68%.

European markets also reflected uncertainties regarding elections in Germany following Sunday’s vote. The Social Democratic Party (SPD in its German acronym) got the largest share of the vote, 25.7%, while Angela Merkel’s right-wing bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union, got 24.1% of votes.

Now, negotiations between these two big parties and two smaller parties, the Green and the Free Democrats, are likely to take weeks, if not months.

Previously, the SPD rejected the possibility of forming a new grand coalition with the right-wing bloc. Both parties claim they won the election after the results.

corporate radar

Camil (CAML3)

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the acquisition of the Santa Amália pasta company by Camil, informed the buyer company on Monday.

The operation, which marked Camil’s entry into the pasta sector, was announced to the market last month, in a R$ 260 million deal. With the purchase, Camil will also assume Santa Amália’s indebtedness of around R$ 150 million.

Eneva (ENEV3)

On Monday, Eneva inaugurated the Azulão Gas Treatment Unit (UTG), in the field of the same name in Silves (AM), which will send the product by truck for the generation of the Jaguatirica II thermal plant in Roraima, informed the company .

The Azulão-Jaguatirica integrated project, with a total investment of 1.8 billion reais, makes it possible to sell gas from the Azulão field, in the Amazon Basin, purchased three years ago by Eneva from Petrobras, which discovered it in the 1990s and declared it commercial in 2004.

JSL (JSLG3)

JSL approved the merger of all shares issued by Fadel, purchased by the company in 2020.

(with Reuters, Bloomberg and Estadão Content)

