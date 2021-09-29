Ibovespa drops 3.05% to 110 thousand points; dollar shoots up to R$ 5.42

The main Brazilian stock index followed the largely negative trend of international stock exchanges this Tuesday (28), given the greater pessimism with China and the imminence of a global cycle of monetary tightening to contain inflation.

At the close of trading, the Ibovespa fell 3.05% to 110,123 points. Meanwhile, the dollar advanced 0.89%, shooting the BRL 5,427. Earlier, the American currency rose 1%, to R$ 5.4319.

With this, the American currency presents the highest value since May 4th (R$ 5.4322) and the most intense percentage gain since September 8th (+2.84%).

If the fears of a bankruptcy by the developer Evergrande on the real estate and financial sectors were not enough, China started to worry investors about energy supply issues as well, since restrictions on the use of coal were already beginning to impact some sectors of the country’s industry . This weighed on shares of Brazilian metal exporters, including Vale and Usiminas.

The fall in US and European stock exchanges added pressure, with the combination of pressured inflation and expectations of monetary tightening weighing on business and consumer prospects.

The US Treasury yield jumped, reflecting growing bets of an imminent rise in interest rates, which weighed mainly on high-growth stocks, a move reflected in the fall of more than 1.5% in the Nasdaq index.

Finally, the minutes of the last Copom meeting, released this morning, showed the Central Bank willing to extend the monetary tightening cycle also to contain the escalation of prices, with some financial institutions, such as Bradesco, signaling that it may revise the projection of Selic, today at 6.25% per year, until the end of 2021.

Clear Corretora equities specialist Pietra Guerra also pointed out in a note that the political scenario also weighed in, with the federal government signaling a possible extension of emergency aid. “This raises some concerns regarding government spending and how the public accounts will be in the coming years,” she said.

Thus, the drop in the Ibovespa was not only greater due to the rise in shares of large banks and Petrobras, which have a great weight in the composition of the portfolio.