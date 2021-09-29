Ibovespa Futuro rises with recovery amid fall in treasuries yields; dollar falls

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa Futuro opens high this Wednesday (29), recovering after the spot index fell 3.05% the day before. The performance today follows the international stock exchanges as the yields of ten-year US Treasury bonds dropped by two basis points, showing that yesterday’s run for safety, based on bets that the Federal Reserve will actually begin to withdraw stimulus in November, it’s cooling down.

Despite this, concerns about the macroeconomic scenario continue as the industry in China feels the effects of rationing due to the energy supply crisis that affects the country.

The problem occurs because the country wants to reach its peak emission of pollutants before 2030 and, from there, reduce its contribution to the Greenhouse Effect until it becomes carbon neutral in 2060, so that the provinces need to use less fossil fuel precisely at that moment of resumption of activity after the impacts of the coronavirus.

The day abroad is also marked by speeches by authorities on monetary policy. At 12:45 GMT, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England President Andrew Bailey and Bank of Japan President Haruhiko Kuroda participate in the panel of the Forum of the Sintra ECB.

Here, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said the day before that the approval in Congress of the Constitutional Amendment (PEC) of the precatories and the reform of the Income Tax will create the conditions for the implementation of the Auxílio Brasil program, substitute for Bolsa Família.

It is worth paying attention to the consolidated result of public accounts, which leaves at 9:30 am and should show a deficit of R$ 12.15 billion. The day before, the result of the central government, composed of the National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank, was a deficit of R$9.9 billion.

At 9:15 am (Eastern time), the Ibovespa futures contract expiring in October 2021 was up 1.07%, to 111,210 points.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar operates at a slight drop of 0.12% to R$5.417 on purchase and R$5.418 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in October registered losses of 0.14% at R$5.425.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2022 operates stable at 7.18%, DI for January 2023 is down by one basis point to 9.15%, DI for January 2025 drops four basis points to 10 .24% and DI for January 2027 registers a negative change of two basis points to 10.63%.

corporate radar

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale informed the market that all 39 employees who were at the Totten underground mine, in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, are already on the surface. The rescue was completed safely and everyone is doing well, said the miner.

“Bringing our 39 safe and healthy employees home was our top priority and we are happy that our emergency plan worked to achieve this result. Everyone is safe now and deserves our deep respect for their perseverance,” said Eduardo Bartolomeo, president of Vale. The CEO congratulated the rescue team and met the employees in Sudbury.

Employees were at the mine for the Sunday shift when damage to the axle rendered the usual transport system (a kind of elevator) inoperative. Employees left the mine with the support of Vale’s rescue team through a secondary exit ladder system.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Eletrobras informed that the total amount of credit that the company will receive from the Fuel Consumption Account (CCC) in the amount of R$ 2.67 billion was approved, after deliberations by Aneel.

The resolutions result from the end of eight inspection processes (1st and 2nd period) referring to Amazonas Energia, Ceron, Eletroacre and Boa Vista Energia, covering the period from July 2009 to April 2017, according to a company statement.

“It was established by Aneel that Eletrobras will receive this amount in 60 monthly installments, updated by the IPCA, with payment beginning foreseen in the 2022 CDE budget”, said the company.

The electricity company also stated that Aneel will inform the Ministry of Mines and Energy of the content of the decision.

Blue (BLUE4)

Azul announced that it has ordered up to 10 Cessna Gran Caravan EX turboprop aircraft, from US company Textron TXT.N, for use by its subregional aviation subsidiary, Azul Conecta. The order involves five firm orders and five call options, the company said in a press release.

Two aircraft will arrive in Belo Horizonte on Oct. 6 and another three by the first quarter of 2022, Azul said. The planes are configured to carry up to nine passengers, in addition to two crew members.

Azul Conecta has 14 Cessna Gran Caravan, in addition to three cargo ships from the same manufacturer. The company flies to more than 25 destinations in the country and works to strengthen the connectivity of Azul’s air network.

M.Days White (MDIA3)

M. Dias Branco, leader in the biscuit and pasta markets, announced this Tuesday that it has signed a contract for the acquisition of Latinex for an initial price of R$ 180 million, which may reach up to R$ 272 million upon fulfillment of targets set out in the agreement .

According to a relevant fact, Latinex reinforces M. Dias’ presence in ‘healthy food’ (healthy food) and snacks, in addition to marking its entry into the seasoning, sauces and condiments segments.

Engie (EGIE3)

Engie Energias Complementares Participações, controlled by Engie’s Brazilian operation, announced this Tuesday the acquisition of Assu Sol Geração de Energia SPE, the company that owns the Assú Sol Photovoltaic Complex project, in Rio Grande do Norte, according to a statement.

The total value of the operation is up to R$41.25 million, with payments made in accordance with milestones related to the project’s development schedule.

According to the statement, the project has an estimated total installed capacity of up to 750 megawatts (MW) and will be developed in the same region where the company operates, since 2017, the Usina Fotovoltaica Assú V.

Renews (RNEW11)

Renova Energia’s board of directors approved the convening of an extraordinary general meeting on October 29 to resolve on the proposed merger of subsidiaries, pursuant to the merger protocol. If the transaction is approved, the company will incorporate Chipley SP, Espra Holding, CMNPAR Fifty-Four, SF 123 and five Centrais Eólicas Itapuã.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras announced to the market that on Tuesday it signed the lease agreement for the Regasification Terminal for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Bahia (TR-BA) with the American company Excelerate, in the amount of approximately R$ 102 million, effective until December 2023.

According to the state-owned company, the initiative is an important step in the process of opening up and increasing the competitiveness of the natural gas segment in Brazil and is provided for in the Term of Commitment to Cessation (TCC) signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) for construction of a favorable environment for the entry of new investors in the sector.

With the conclusion of the negotiation, Excelerate is seeking, with the support of Petrobras, the transfer of licenses and authorizations necessary for the operation of a new regasification vessel on the TR-BA. As soon as the company is ready to operate, Petrobras will move its vessel with the same function that is in the TR-BA to the Pecém LNG Regasification Terminal, in Ceará.

Westwing (WEST3)

On Tuesday, Westwing signed a memorandum of understanding for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Zarpo, an online travel agency. The company works with in partnership with hotels, resorts, inns and airlines. The value of the operation was not disclosed.

(with Bloomberg, Reuters and Estadão Content)

