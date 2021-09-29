Ibovespa retreats more than 2% cautiously in the US and lower ore

Marketplace

O Ibovespa operates in sharp fall this Tuesday afternoon (28), following the seller bias in the United States and the global energy crisis. In the commodities market, iron ore also weighs on companies linked to raw materials.

Around 1:44 pm, the Ibovespa dropped 2.26%, to 111,044 points. The index still drops more than 6% in 2021. dollar, on the other hand, rises 0.87%, to the house of R$ 5.434.

The cautious North American trend is based on the expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut stimuli (Fed). A more contractionary monetary policy should reduce liquidity in the markets, in addition to raising the yield of Treasuries.

US government bonds reached their highest level in the last three months, operating above 1.5%. With that, it generates the fear of increasing the interest rate, which puts pressure on companies linked to technology and high growth.

What moves the Ibovespa the most today

In the minutes, Cup reinforces the Selic high cycle;

reinforces the Selic high cycle; energy crisis global accentuates concerns;

global accentuates concerns; Iron ore falls back in China.

Copom foresees an adjustment of the same magnitude as the Selic

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) reaffirmed this Tuesday, through the minutes of its last meeting, its intention to promote a new increase in the Selic (basic interest rate) in September.

After increasing 1 percentage point last week, to 6.25% per year, the BC said today in Copom minutes that, for the next meeting, “anticipates another adjustment of the same magnitude”.

At another point, the collegiate considered that, in the current stage of the cycle of interest rise, “this pace of adjustment is the most adequate” to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target in the relevant horizon and, simultaneously, allow the Committee to obtain more information on the state of the economy.

“The authority reinforced the message that the cycle may be long enough for inflation expectations to converge to the relevant horizon,” commented Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Activates Investments. The brokerage forecasts that the Selic will reach 9.25% at the first meeting in 2022.

Energy crisis devastates Europe

Europe has gone through a energy crisis that drove natural gas and energy prices to record highs. Small businesses in the sector in the UK have gone bankrupt in recent days.

In the last 12 months, the natural gas rose more than 500% on the Old Continent. That puts further pressure on a barrel of Brent oil, which could reach $90, according to Goldman Sachs.

This process reinforces the idea of ​​global economic slowdown after the resumption of the post-pandemic and leaves the market on its back foot.

Here in Brazil, the impact is on fuel prices. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, said he will look for an alternative to avoid new highs and that “Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7”.

Lira also criticized the director of Petrobras (PETR4), Cláudio Mastella, who attributed the rise in prices to the rise in the dollar.

The US currency rises about 1.5% in the year against the real. However, it is noteworthy that oil, specifically from the Brent barrel, used by Petrobras, has already risen more than 40% in the year and is at its highest level since October 2018.

China’s energy shortage weighs on iron ore

THE China energy crisis, which led to rationing, also affects other commodities. The country’s steelmakers reduced steel production, which put pressure on iron ore prices.

The future price of ore, traded in Singapore, dropped by 7.4%, with the restrictions imposed by the government by the steel production. In addition, this month, more than 80 steelmakers suspended production for maintenance, according to consultancy Mysteel.

The ore, therefore, interrupted the rally of five consecutive days of high, going from US$ 90 to around US$ 120.

The episode of the energy crisis that devastates the Europe and the China join the expectation of lower steel production in the Asian country, with restrictions from the Chinese government which could extend at least until the end of this year.

With that, the Vale shares (VALE3) retreat almost 4% in the today’s trading floor. Usiminas (USIM5) falls almost 6%, while the Gerdau (GGBR4) falls 2.5%.

Highest Ibovespa

Check out the highs of Ibovespa index, around 2:05 pm:

Ibovespa’s biggest casualties

At the same time, the biggest Ibovespa casualties they were:

world exchanges

in addition to the Bovespa index, check the quotation of the main world indices this afternoon:

Latest Ibovespa quotation

Differently from the Ibovespa today, the stock index ended trading in the last second with a high of 0.27%, to 113,583.01 points.