Ibovespa retreats more than 3% and the dollar closes at R$ 5.42, the highest value since May | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Ibovespa fell more than 3% this Tuesday and is approaching 110 thousand points

The Brazilian stock exchange closed in a steady fall this Tuesday (28), amid a risk aversion scenario abroad. The feeling of greater caution among investors was also reflected in the dollar, which traded above R$5.40 practically throughout the day.

The Ibovespa dropped 3.05% to 110,124 points. The B3 main index was pressured by the poor performance of Vale and steelmakers and the negative signal emitted by the American stock exchanges.

The dollar rose 0.88%, quoted at R$5.4254.

Higher yields on US Treasury bonds, Treasuries, amid higher and persistent inflation prospects, fears about China and the possibility of an energy crisis are some of the factors that have hurt equity markets.

energy threat

In China, a severe energy crisis that, in addition to threatening the country’s growth, is already further damaging global supply chains. The world’s largest automaker, Toyota, and suppliers to giants such as Apple and Tesla have already been cutting production due to lower electricity supplies.

At least 20 Chinese provinces and regions that represent more than 66% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) have adopted some form of energy rationing.

In addition, the Chinese government has taken its carbon emission reduction targets seriously. This causes the government itself to reduce the energy supply in some regions, leading to widespread stoppages that interrupt factory activities

For RB Investimentos strategist Gustavo Cruz, the performance of the Ibovespa was in line with the falls seen abroad, with the problems in China raising fears among investors.

“There were some indicators that were not so positive, mainly the industrial one, which slowed down from July to August. But it did not slow down due to problems such as lack of demand, but government guidance due to concerns about the consumption of local electricity”.

“China is the main trading partner of several countries and several global companies have an important part of the production chain in China. It already had a problem in recent months due to the pandemic issue. The pandemic issue, you can solve with vaccination, but energy is another point”, he adds.

The partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, Rodrigo Franchini, points out that the possibility of China showing a lower growth affects the willingness of investors to take risks.

“And if China shows lower growth, emerging countries, which have China as one of their main trading partners, will also suffer from the decrease in demand,” he explains.

Dollar above R$ 5.40, with caution abroad

The appreciation of the dollar followed the movement of the currency seen abroad in a scenario of high yields on US Treasury bonds, which operated at around 1.5%.

Treasury yields have increased as investors already price higher inflation in 2021, as well as an eventual interest rate hike by the Fed next year, against a backdrop of withdrawal of stimulus from the economy.

As a result, investors tend to look for safer assets and end up selling others, such as shares, especially those in emerging markets. This leads to a withdrawal of dollars from these markets. And with fewer dollars available, the price of currency increases.

“Global inflation rates remain at a higher level at a time when economic stimuli will start to fall. So, 10-year Treasuries are being sought after by the prospect of rising interest rates, with the market paying more attention at this time , for more conservative assets”, highlights Franchini.

In the United States, the president of the Fed had an agenda in the Senate alongside the secretary of the Treasury, Janete Yellen. In his speech, he admitted that the bottlenecks in the US economy are getting worse, not better” in recent months, which has contributed to more persistent inflation.

However, he reiterated that he hopes the imbalances between supply and demand, responsible for inflation rising to US levels, should be resolved.

Last week, Powell highlighted, in a speech after the bank’s monetary policy meeting, that the process of withdrawing stimulus to the economy, the so-called “tapering”, could start in November.