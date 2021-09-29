“If he comes to play, he’s going to go wrong,” says Otto Alencar about Luciano Hang at the CPI

Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), a member of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of the Pandemic, said in an interview with CNN this Wednesday (29), that if businessman Luciano Hang – owner of the Havan stores – goes to “play” in the commission, “he will be wrong”.

Hang is accused of being part of the so-called “parallel cabinet”, a group that would advise (non-party) President Jair Bolsonaro on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I Think [Luciano Hang] he’s a really successful entrepreneur, but he’s also an exotic figure. He said he was going to buy handcuffs to give to senators, joking with the Senate. It’s no use arriving here dressed in green, looking like a parrot. The CPI is not a place to play. If you come to play here, you’re going to be in trouble. He will have to answer the questions and he will have to clarify, above all, when he financed and finances fake news for various pocketnarista blogs that attacked people and made threats to all of us”, said Otto.

The senator also said that at no time the attacks intimidated them. “Well, if we’re not going to be intimidated by Bolsonaro saying that the Army is his and using the Army as a brand to intimidate people, are we going to be intimidated by bloggers and Luciano?”

‘Parallel Cabinet’

According to Otto, there is a connection between a supposed parallel cabinet with the Planalto Palace. He stated that the CPI has proof of this.

“All these hydroxychloroquine deniers and advocates, we have evidence that there was a direct link. They did this because they are dishonest with science and medicine.”

The name of the owner of Havan was mentioned during the testimony of Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, executive director of Prevent Senior. The businessman’s mother, 82-year-old Regina Hang, was admitted to one of the hospitals owned by the health operator.

In a video presented at the CPI, Hang says he regrets not having taken his mother for the so-called “early treatment”. However, a dossier to which the senators had access points out that Regina used the “Covid kit” – composed of drugs without proven efficacy – and repeated the treatment while she was hospitalized.

After his death due to complications from the disease, his death certificate would have been forged by Prevent Senior. According to the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Hang asked doctors not to reveal that his mother had undergone “early treatment” – the objective would be not to publicly demoralize the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

Hang informed in a press release that he received with “tranquility” the summons to testify to the CPI. He also stated that “it will be a pleasure to be present and talk about all the work we have done, aiming to help fight the pandemic.”

(*With information from Murillo Ferrari, CNN, in São Paulo, and the Federal Senate)