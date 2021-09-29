‘If they thought the best’ · TV News

Fafy Siqueira revealed that the atmosphere at Professor Raimundo’s Escolinha was not the best. The actress opened up about the time she worked on the show and complained about the comedy’s male cast. “I hated the backstage at Escolinha. The men only knew how to talk about football and thought they were the biggest ones,” she fired.

The veteran also told which of the artists in the cast she liked the most: “And, in my opinion, the best in that group was Claudia Jimenez, with Dona Cacilda”. “I came in towards the end too and felt that they were no longer on the same gas,” she handed over.

“By the way, I know they’ll hate me for saying that, but I thought this new version of Escolinha was much better. That’s what happened with Zorra Total [1999-2015] at the end. It was very boring,” she pointed out in an interview with Patricia Kogut’s column, from O Globo newspaper.

Fafy also highlighted the importance of humor during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I think we [humoristas] we are warriors and I often repeat a phrase by Paulo Gustavo [1978-2021], who was the king of our humor after Chico Anysio [1931-2012]: ‘Laughing is an act of resistance,'” he said.

“We currently have this mission to make Brazil forget this whole misfortune. We need to offer moments of fun,” added the actress. During the health crisis, the veteran suffered a fall and broke three ribs.

“I was forced to rest until I was cured. Then, during the year, I ended up gaining nine kilos due to this new routine with the quarantine. Then came January, I looked at myself and said: ‘It’s impossible.’ From then on, I started to to go on a diet that consists of consuming 1,600 calories a day and exercising. Since then, I’ve eliminated 12 kilos. I’ve always been like that. I’m the biggest accordion I know: I get fat, I get thin, I get fat, I lose weight,” she said