IGP-M has deflation of 0.64% in September, but still accumulates advance of 24.86% in 12 months | Economy

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) fell 0.64% in September , after an increase of 0.66% in August, reported this Wednesday (29) the Getulio Vargas Foundation. it is about the first deflation since February 2020 and the lowest monthly rate since August 2019 (-0.67%).

As a result, “rent inflation” increased by 16% in the year and 24.86% in 12 months.

1 de 1 Monthly variation of the IGP-M — Photo: Economy G1 Monthly variation of the IGP-M — Photo: Economy G1

The deflation of the IGP-M in September is mainly explained by the drop in the price of iron ore. “The 21.74% drop registered in the price of this commodity was the main contribution to the result of the index. Without iron ore, the IGP-M would have registered an increase of 2.37% in August and 1.21% in September”, explains André Braz, Coordinator of Price Indices.

THE fall was greater than expected by the median of estimates from 27 consultancies and financial institutions heard by Valor Data, 0.45%, with a range of projections ranging from a low of 1.1% to an advance of 0.03%.

The IGP-M is also known as ‘rent inflation’, as it serves as a parameter for the readjustment of residential lease contracts. In addition to the variation in consumer prices, the index also tracks the cost of primary products, raw materials and construction inputs.

Since 2020, the index has risen well above the country’s official inflation, measured by the IPCA.

In August, the IGP-M accumulated an increase of 16.75% in the year and 31.12% in 12 months.

Inflation affects seven out of ten items surveyed by IBGE in September

O Broad Producer Price Index (IPA ), which has a 60% weight in the composition of the IGP-M, dropped 1.21% in September, after increasing 0.66% in August.

), which has a 60% weight in the composition of the IGP-M, dropped 1.21% in September, after increasing 0.66% in August. HI Consumer Price Index (IPC ), with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, rose 1.19% in September, compared to 0.75% in August.

), with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, rose 1.19% in September, compared to 0.75% in August. O National Construction Cost Index (INCC), with a weight of 10% in the IGP-M, rose 0.56% in September, repeating the rate of the previous month.

Biggest falls and biggest highs

The prices of raw materials had the biggest falls in the month, dropping from a rate of -1.64% in August to -5.74% in September.

Among the biggest setbacks of the month, in addition to iron ore, corn in grain (10.97% to -3.18%), soybeans in grain (7.78% to 0.21%) and cattle ( -0.34% to -1.55%). In the opposite direction, items such as sugar cane (0.92% to 1.43%), cocoa (2.75% to 8.75%), orange (8.87% to 9.08%) became more expensive ).

Among consumer prices, the main upward pressures in September came from the electricity tariff (5.75%), gasoline (2.77%), airfare (16.22%), water and sewage (4.26%) and ethanol (6.13%).

Petrobras announces an increase of almost 9% in the price of diesel

Why fuel prices are rising – and who are ‘to blame’ for it