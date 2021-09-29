‘I’m not asking you, I’m telling you’, heard the daughter of a Prevent policyholder when asking a doctor about treatment – 09/29/2021 – Balance and Health

In May 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began to deteriorate rapidly in Brazil, screenwriter and film director Bel Bechara sought treatment for her father, Murillo Bechara, 91, in the Prevent Senior network.

In testimony to sheet, she reports the retiree’s weeks of hospitalization and the family’s journey in light of what has been exposed in Covid’s CPI.

From the beginning, when the first news about Covid in Brazil arrived, I commented to my husband: my father can’t take it at all. I was responsible for his care, who at 91 years old was suffering from Alzheimer’s and heart failure.

In agreement with the private geriatrician, I reduced the circulation of people around my father, suspending speech and physical activity, in addition to ensuring a scheme so that caregivers did not need public transport. Nothing was enough, he contracted Covid.

Due to the very high costs of a treatment in a private hospital, I resorted to Prevent Senior, a health plan that was rushed for him when I had to bring him to São Paulo.

First he ended up in the emergency room of a unit at Sancta Maggiore, where they found 50% of his lungs taken by pneumonia. In contact with my sister who lives abroad, I told them: they will want to give chloroquine. It was the beginning of the pandemic, but we already knew it would be too risky for heart patients.

We decided not to authorize. The ER doctor, irritated by my refusal to grant permission, said that if I really wanted them to do anything for my father, I should rethink it. He turned his back and left.

At the time, I justified his attitude by the nervousness of the situation: it was a scenario of war, facing a disease with no known treatment.

My father was transferred to another unit, where he stayed in an apartment. The doctors started talking about the possibility of not intubating him if he got worse, opining that it would not be worth it.

I made the position of the family very clear and took a written document waving our choice: we wanted them to invest in him, instead of sending him to palliative care. The doctor assured me that he did not need the document and that our option was already registered in the medical record.

The other day, I was told that the medical team wanted to talk to me. Upon arriving at the hospital, a palliative doctor, followed by a retinue of young people (perhaps students) told me that my father had been sedated with morphine after he got worse and that he would not be intubated.

When trying to question, he replied, “I’m not asking, I’m communicating.” I also said that his mission was to protect patients from family members like me, who are willing to submit them to painful interventions that lead to nothing.

At this point, I already knew the concept of dysthanasia, which I was being accused of. But Covid was a new disease and, talking to several doctors, I learned of cases like that of a 94-year-old woman with more comorbidities than my father, who was intubated and survived. The private geriatrician who took care of my father opined: in this case, the choice should be made by the family.

I made a video call to my mom and sister to say goodbye to my dad, but I didn’t give up fighting. We prepared material for an injunction, which did not need to be used. After the repercussion of an article published in this sheet, my father was properly intubated and transferred to the ICU.

I followed everything closely and saw that they really tried to save him, always keeping open communication with me in the two weeks he was there. I have no way of knowing, however, if the day he spent on morphine and without proper care took away his last chances.

When he passed away, I had to go to the morgue to “recognise the body”. In that scenario of many deaths and closed coffins, it seemed like a safety measure to avoid mistakes.

As the manipulation of bodies was prohibited, there was no possibility of cleaning or funeral treatment. I found it bloodied inside a blue bag. Nobody should see a loved one in these conditions.

Leaving there, I entered the elevator, where two employees were talking about the palliative doctor who “got it up again” with new complaints from another family. They laughed.

The horror was already set, but knowing now, through the CPI, that it was all intentional, that they put elderly people on palliative care to reduce costs and distribute ineffective medicines for ideological reasons, elevates everything to the level of crime against humanity. Let them be held accountable and we can rebuild our country.