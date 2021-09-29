In 2025 it will be ‘John XXIV’, says Pope Francis

Pope Francis joked that he shouldn’t be in charge of the Catholic Church four years from now.







Pope Francis during Angelus at the Vatican Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The bishop of the Italian city of Ragusa, Monsignor Giuseppe La Placa, was received by the pontiff last Monday (27) and said he invited him to visit his diocese in 2025, when the episcopal seat will complete 75 years.

“The Holy Father gave a smile, made a sign of consent and, jokingly, replied that in 2025 the visit will be made by John XXIV,” reported La Placa – the next pope who chooses the name “John” will be called John John XXIV.

“It was a simple, cordial and affectionate conversation. We spoke of various issues related to the life of our diocese, and I thanked the Holy Father for his apostolic zeal in the service of the universal Church,” said the Italian bishop.

Even at the beginning of his pontificate, Francisco even said that he had the feeling that his term would be “short”, for “four or five years”, but in March 2022 he will complete nine years on the throne of Peter.

However, the Pope said in a recent interview with Spanish radio Cope that he never thought of resigning. “It never crossed my mind,” said the 84-year-old pontiff.