In a night inspired by Pablo Dyego, CRB wins Náutico 3-1, at Arena Pernambuco

Nautico came back better in the second half and almost scored after 5 minutes. After a cross from the right, Vinicius anticipated, deflected well, but hit goalkeeper Diogo Silva’s post. By insisting so much, Timbu did not take long to score his little goal. On minute 12, Jean Carlos took the free-kick, Álvaro headed in and the ball went dead in the back of Galo’s net: 2-1. The goal was still reviewed by the VAR, but confirmed.

On minute 17, Diego Torres took a corner kick to Galo, but the ball went through everyone and the Pernambuco team’s defense took the danger out. On minute 19, a foul on Careca provided a good chance for Diego Torres to hit, but the left-hander was not sharp and the ball remained on the side of Timbu’s goal.

CRB reached its third goal in the 21st minute, but it was against, signaled by Yago, from Náutico. After Guilherme Romão made an absurd wing-back, which looked like a corner kick, defender Yago headed into his own patrimony: 3-1 for Galo.

At 27 minutes, the team from Pernambuco scared, when Álvaro took advantage of the cross, sent it with a header and the ball scraped the left post of Diogo Silva. At 29′, Timbu arrived again. Vinicius risked his kick from the edge of the area and saw the round pass again, scraping the crossbar.

On minute 31, Jean Carlos tried one more for Timbu: he fought inside the Regatian area, took it from Gum, but kicked badly and swung the net from the outside. The Nautical insisted on looking for the goal. On minute 38, Vargas tried from outside the area, sending it into the corner, but Diogo Silva embraced the round, with no chance for the opponent.

The game was approaching the end and the CRB managed to hold on, getting all in the defense field, ensuring the good result. And Náutico was on the attacking field, but he couldn’t finish successfully. Reaching 45 minutes, the referee signaled 5 minutes of injury time. And, finally, at 50 minutes, the match ended, with 3-1 for the CRB.