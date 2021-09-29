In a statement, medical associations detonate Prevent Senior and claim that CFM was “missing”

The Brazilian Association of Female Doctors for Democracy (ABMMD) and the National Network of Female Doctors and Popular Doctors (RNMP) released a joint note in defense of life, medicine, health of the population and for the rescue of the role of the Federal Council of Medicine . The doctors cited, in the note, the absurdities committed by the health operator Prevent Senior, accused of pressuring professionals to prescribe “early treatment”, hiding information and defrauding statements.

“The damage caused to public health and, therefore, to Brazilian society by the CFM’s position cannot go unpunished. The Brazilian doctors themselves became victims of this position, as they were exposed to brutal pressure from obscurantist and mercantilist interests, as happened with several doctors from Prevent Senior”, says an excerpt of the note.

Read below in full.

IN DEFENSE OF LIFE, MEDICINE AND HEALTH OF THE BRAZILIAN POPULATION: FOR THE RESCUE OF THE ROLE OF CFM

Brazilian society watches, appalled, the revelations that the Prevent Senior health plan operator would have used patients as “guinea pigs” in experiments in which drugs were used for the “early treatment” of COVID 19, even after proving the ineffectiveness of these drugs for the disease.

Such experiments would have occurred with the commission of several irregularities, including the withholding of information from patients, adulteration of medical records, the omission of deaths, the misuse of drugs from the so-called “COVID kit” and the imposition of prescriptions on physicians of the clinical staff , in clear affront to the precept of medical autonomy.

Investigations carried out by the CPI of COVID and, now, by the Public Ministry of São Paulo suggest that the illegal practices of Prevent Senior would have occurred in close association with the so-called “parallel cabinet” articulated within the Palácio do Planalto, aiming above all to encourage use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, while the strategy of vaccination and social distancing were neglected.

Throughout this period, the Federal Council of Medicine – CFM remained silent in relation to the excesses of Prevent Senior and the very use of “early treatment”. Due to its omission, the CFM became an accomplice of the federal government in policies to fight COVID19 contrary to what is recommended by the WHO and international protocols, disregarding the best existing scientific evidence.

Acting in a distorted way, the CFM moved away from its greater commitment, which is the “defence of the rights of patients, the need to inform and protect the assisted population, seeking to make medicine be at the service of the patient, of public health and the well-being of society, in a harmonious and balanced way”.

​The concept of “physician autonomy” was distorted, starting to have amplified valuation and contrary to Science, at the time that “patient autonomy” was summarily omitted, denying what the Code of Medical Ethics itself advocates that there must be a “harmonization between the principles of the autonomy of the doctor and the patient”.

The damage caused to public health and, therefore, to Brazilian society by the CFM’s position cannot go unpunished. Brazilian doctors themselves became victims of this position, as they were exposed to brutal pressure from obscurantist and mercantilist interests, as happened with several doctors from Prevent Senior.

In this sense, doctors and doctors who are defenders of science, life and health of the Brazilian population, reiterate their demand to the Federal Council of Medicine to assume the responsibilities provided for in Brazilian legislation and adopt a position consistent with its role. At the same time, they ask the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Court of Accounts to adopt the measures that are necessary for the CFM to fulfill its institutional responsibilities.

Fortaleza (CE), September 28, 2021

Brazilian Association of Female Doctors for Democracy – ABMMD

National Network of Popular Doctors and Doctors – RNMP