In addition to Merck and Pfizer, 4 more drugmakers test pills against Covid-19

As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report the results of clinical trials of experimental antiviral pills against Covid-19, rivals are lining up to present their own oral treatments that they hope will be more potent and convenient than the big ones. pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Shionogi & Co Ltd of Japan and Novartis AG said they have developed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus to avoid potential deficiencies such as the need for multiple pills a day or known safety issues.

Infectious disease experts emphasized that preventing Covid-19 through the widespread use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic. But they said the disease is here to stay and more convenient treatments are needed.

“We need to have oral alternatives for the suppression of this virus. We have unvaccinated people getting sick, people whose vaccine protection is waning, and people who cannot be vaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Schooley, an infectious disease specialist professor at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.

Pfizer and Merck, as well as partners Atea Pharmaceuticals and Roche AG said they could seek emergency approval for their Covid-19 antiviral tablets later this year.

Rivals are at least a year late. Pardes began early-stage testing last month, Shionogi plans to start large-scale clinical trials by the end of the year, Enanta plans to start human trials early next year, and Novartis is still testing its pill in animals .

Enanta Chief Executive Jay Luly said that retrofitting drugs originally developed for other viral infections is not an irrational approach. But it is not known how potent they will be against Covid-19 or how well they can reach lung tissue, where the virus settles.

The risk is “if it’s not a big effort … you’ll end up wasting time,” Luly said.

Antivirals are complex to develop because they must target the virus after it is already replicating inside human cells, without harming healthy cells. They also need to be administered early to be most effective.

Currently, intravenous and injected antibodies are the only approved treatments for non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

An effective and convenient Covid-19 treatment could achieve annual sales of more than $10 billion, according to a recent estimate by Jefferies & Co. Merck has a US government contract that carries a price tag of $700 for treatment with your antiviral molnupirvir.

Looking for a single dose treatment

Several classes of antiviral drugs are being explored. Polymerase inhibitors such as the drug Atea – first developed for hepatitis C – aim to disrupt the coronavirus’s ability to make copies of itself.

There are also protease inhibitors, like Pfizer’s pill, that are designed to block an enzyme the virus needs to multiply early in its life cycle.

We are trying to disrupt the processes “that allow the virus to create a replication factory,” said Uri Lopatin, CEO of Pardes, which is also developing a protease inhibitor against Covid-19.

Merck’s molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Therapeutics, was once thought of as a flu drug and works by introducing errors into the virus’s genetic code.

“The broad-spectrum activity of molnupirvir against RNA viruses, including other respiratory viruses, suggests that it should be a durable and useful molecule,” said Jay Grobler, who oversees infectious diseases and vaccines at Merck.

Merck said the data show the drug is not able to induce genetic changes in human cells, but men who participate in its trials must refrain from heterosexual intercourse or agree to use contraceptives.

Until the results of the reproductive toxicology study are available, “we don’t know if there is any potential effect of the drug on sperm,” said Merck Research Executive Nicholas Kartsonis.

Molnupiravir and the Pfizer pill are taken every 12 hours for five days. Pfizer’s drug should be combined with the older antiviral ritonavir, which increases the activity of protease inhibitors but can cause gastrointestinal side effects and interfere with other drugs.

“It’s a hassle to add a drug you don’t need to a drug you want to take to be effective,” Schooley said.

Pfizer said that a low dose of ritonavir will help its protease inhibitor stay in the body longer and at higher concentrations.

Enanta, which gets most of its revenue from a hepatitis C deal with AbbVie Inc, examined its library of antiviral compounds in early 2020. Instead, it chose to design a new protease inhibitor that targets a enzyme vital to the ability of coronaviruses, and its variants, to replicate.

The drug will be tested at a daily dose without ritonavir booster, Luly said.

Lopatin said Pardes is evaluating the once and twice-daily dosage and whether the drug needs to be combined with ritonavir. “We don’t anticipate that we will need to use backup,” he said.

Pardes received funding from Gilead Sciences, which withdrew from making a commercialized version of its remdesivir, an intravenous polymerase inhibitor approved for patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

Gilead is still working on an oral remdesivir, which was also first developed for hepatitis C and is currently the only antiviral approved for the treatment of Covid-19.