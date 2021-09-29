In Corinthians’ sights for 2022, Paulinho returns to Brazil and starts training with personal | corinthians

On the Corinthians agenda for 2022, defensive midfielder Paulinho returned to Brazil at the end of last week and began physical work with a personal trainer in São Paulo, where he is with his family.

On Saturday, Paulinho went to a fishing boat near the capital of São Paulo and had a photo posted on social networks (see below).

The 33-year-old player has entered the sights of Timão since the termination of his contract with Al-Ahli, from the United Arab Emirates, about a week ago. The defensive midfielder is free on the market, but the registrations for the Brazilian Championship are closed and he could only be reinforced as of January.

According to the player’s stagnation, there is still no agreement with Corinthians or with any other team. There is a good prospect that, this time, he will choose to return to Brazilian football. Timão’s board also maintains its cautious speech, not wanting to speed up negotiations.

Paulinho has a close relationship with the current Corinthians directors – formed by top hats with whom he spent time at the club – and with some athletes from the current cast, such as Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto. The chance to repatriate him exists.

In an interview with the Inteligência Ltda podcast last week, former president Andrés Sanchez said that Paulinho knows how much Corinthians can pay and that a future deal would be in his hands.

The current board also doesn’t hide the interest, but Corinthians wants to evaluate all the financial issues before taking any decision. Paulinho would arrive with a high salary from January 2022, which will require readjustments in planning. This can mean more cast outs for lower payroll. The club’s debt is still high.

By planning, the board still intends to make about R$ 90 million in sales in the current season, which would bring breath to the cash flow and could allow new acquisitions in 2022. A good placement in Brasileirão with a vacancy in Libertadores can also influence this decision.

For Timão, Paulinho played 167 games and scored 34 goals from 2010 to 2013. The defensive midfielder was champion of the Libertadores and of the Mundial, in 2012, after having won the Brazilian Championship, in 2011. He was also champion of São Paulo in 2013.

