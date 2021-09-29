In referendum, Berlin votes to expropriate real estate from big real estate companies | World

Voters of Berlin approved on Sunday, in a parallel vote to the general elections of the Germany , a non-binding proposal to expropriate more than 200,000 apartments, valued at billions of euros, from large real estate groups . The goal is to contain the sharp rise in housing costs in the city.

The proposal received the support of 56.4% of voters. Another 39% voted against. As the referendum was non-binding, local authorities are under no obligation to expropriate these properties, but the outcome should generate a wide-ranging debate on rent prices across Germany.

In recent years, rent and property prices have soared in Berlin after many properties have been acquired by large real estate groups such as Deustche Wohnen and Vonovia.

The government of the German capital even passed a measure to freeze rent prices for five years, but the measure was overturned by the German Constitutional Court.

The proposal applies to real estate companies that have more than 3,000 houses for rent. After the referendum, Deutsche Wohnen said it did not expect the expropriation to go ahead and also questioned the measure, which the company considered unconstitutional.

Supporting groups said after Sunday’s referendum that they will continue to pressure local authorities to implement the proposal to reduce rent prices in the city.

It remains unclear whether Berlin’s next government, also elected on Sunday, will follow through on the proposal, which could result in a long legal battle and billions of euros in costs for the German capital.