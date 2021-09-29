In testimony to the CPI, Luciano Hang admits accounts abroad and denies having financed fake news | Covid’s CPI

This Wednesday (29), the Pocketnarist businessman Luciano Hang denied having financed a “fake news scheme” in a statement to Covid’s CPI

The owner of the Havan chain of stores, Hang is suspected of having financed the spread of fake content, particularly about ineffective treatments against Covid-19.

“I want to affirm here in this House, with a clear conscience and with the serenity of someone who has the truth on their side, that I do not know, do not and have never been part of any parallel office. I have never financed any fake news scheme and I am not a denial “, declared Hang at the beginning of the testimony.

In the testimony, Hang also said that:

have accounts abroad;

his mother’s death was used politically;

will continue posting opinions on social media;

fake news attribute the Havan network to the sons of Lula and Dilma.

In May of this year, the Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to Luciano Hang. The operation targeted the alleged involvement of politicians, businessmen and bloggers in the dissemination of fake content on the internet.

Speaking to senators on Wednesday, the businessman said he is not and “never” was against vaccines.

“So much so that I made all our parking lots available as vaccination points. In addition, together with other businessmen, we campaigned so that the private initiative could buy and donate to speed up the immunization process,” he declared.

According to Hang, their opinions are published on social networks. “Like any Brazilian, protected by our Constitution and democracy, I do not give up my freedom of expression,” he said.

Before the testimony, the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), asked Hang if he would commit to telling the truth. The businessman’s defense then replied that he would not commit himself as an investigated, not a witness.

Luciano Hang confirms that he has accounts abroad and says that all are declared

During the testimony, the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), questioned the businessman if he has accounts abroad. Luciano Hang then asked if the answer should be “yes” or “no”.

Omar Aziz, then, opened the microphone and said: “It doesn’t matter. Do you have it or not? Do you know why he’s asking? Because we have signs that your Excellency uses your accounts abroad to finance fake news.”

Hang then addressed Aziz and declared: “No, no. Omar, I have everything, I’m fine. Senator, I have all the time in the world to answer all questions in a logical way for those who are watching us behind from the cameras. Rest assured that you receive the correct information. Ask the question and I will answer.”

“Do you have an account abroad?”, asked Renan Calheiros again.

“We do,” replied the businessman.

Also in the testimony, Luciano Hang said that the Havan network is known, but the owner is “unknown”. According to him, there is a fake news according to which the network belongs to the sons of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the daughter of ex-president Dilma Roussef.

“Who said that?” asked Omar Aziz.

“The people,” Hang replied.

“People aren’t going to make up a story like that,” Aziz replied.

Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), then, said that the statement was made by deputy pocketnarista Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP).

“That’s it, Humberto, even the deputy fell for fake news,” said Luciano Hang.

“She didn’t fall, she created it. It’s different,” replied Humberto Costa.

‘We weren’t the ones who brought his mother to the debate,’ says Aziz to Luciano Hang

Luciano Hang’s name also appeared in the CPI during investigations into the health plan operator Prevent Senior. The entrepreneur’s mother, Regina Hang, who died in February after complications from Covid, was a client of the health plan.

During Wednesday’s testimony, Hang said his mother’s death was used politically.

CPI President Omar Aziz then replied: “We were not the ones who brought your mother into the debate.”

Luciano Hang in the crosshairs of the CPI, the Supreme and the TSE

blogger financing

Documents obtained by the CPI and revealed by TV Globo indicate that Hang would have financed blogger Allan do Santos, also a pocket scientist and investigated for the dissemination of fake news.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of the president, would have intermediated the contact between the businessman and the blogger.