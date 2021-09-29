In the drought: Santos strikers reach two months without goals | saints

The stage is not good for the Santos forwards, who complete two months on Tuesday without scoring for the team. The last time was on July 28, when the team beat Juazeirense by 4-0, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

On the occasion, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo scored the net. Since then, there have been 14 matches without Peixe’s forwards scoring goals. The performance of the front men directly reflects on the offensive performance of the team. There were only seven goals scored in this period.

Santos’ top scorer since then has been Carlos Sánchez. The Santos captain scored three goals, two of which from a penalty. Gabriel Pirani swung the nets twice. The other goals were noted by Madson, as well as an own goal by Barboza, from Libertad-PAR, in a match valid for the Copa Sudamericana.

Read more about Santos:

+ Advisors request meeting with CG and football summit

+ Santos suffers to avoid crisis

1 of 2 Without Kaio Jorge, sold to Juventus, Marinho is the team’s top scorer this season, with seven goals — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Without Kaio Jorge, sold to Juventus, Marinho is the team’s top scorer this season, with seven goals — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

To strengthen the sector, Santos signed Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli, but the goal has not yet come out. Fernando Diniz and Fábio Carille used nine athletes of the position in these 14 matches. Those who played the most were Lucas Braga (13 games), Marcos Guilherme (11) and Marcos Leonardo (9). Raniel (8), Ângelo (5), Bruno Marques (4), Léo Baptistão (4), Marinho (4) and Diego Tardelli (2) also entered the field.

After the defeat by Juventude 3-0, last Sunday, in the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, coach Fábio Carille commented on the lack of goals for the team. The coach spent the week working the offensive sector and, even with the improvement, the team could not beat goalkeeper Douglas Friedrich.

– The result was good in terms of reaching and finishing. In the first half, Léo headed, Jean and Marinho’s submissions, second half even more so. It means saying little, working hard, giving these athletes confidence so that they gain confidence. They’ll be calmer to finish their plays,” Carille said.

The next opportunity for the Santos forwards to end the drought will be in the derby against São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. The departure will take place on the 7th of October. Before, Peixe would face Fluminense, for the 23rd round of the competition, but the match was postponed at the request of the club’s board.

A Voz da Torcida – Isabel: “A ridiculous defeat, another embarrassment that Santos goes through”