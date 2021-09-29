‘In the Emperor’s Times’: kidnapped by Pilar, Dolores begs to be released and marry Tonico

Daphne Bozaski and Alexandre Nero at Dolores and Tonico’s wedding scene in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ (Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo)

Here’s the photo of Pains (Daphne Bozaski) and Tonic (Alexander Nero) at her wedding scene in “In the times of the Emperor” (see another image below). They will ascend to the altar after much turmoil.

Once at the church door, the bride will be kidnapped by her sister, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), and taken away in a cart. They will be pursued by Eudoro (José Dumont) and other men. Until the vehicle will jam. The doctor will then tell the youngest that they must flee on foot.

– No, I do not want! Leave me, Pilar! Help! Let go of me, Pilar! I don’t want to run away! Leave me! – Dolores will scream.

Soon after, they will be surprised by Eudoro:

– Didn’t you hear what she said? Drop my daughter!

With no way out, Pilar will let Dolores go. The sequels will start airing this Friday, 1.

Daphne Bozaski as Dolores in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ (Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo)

