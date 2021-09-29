From Minas Gerais and famous on social networks because of his funny videos, the digital influencer Gustavo Tubarão had his cell phone stolen this Tuesday night (28) near the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte. He was there to watch the match between Atlético and Palmeiras, for the Copa Libertadores.

“I just got robbed. They passed my hand and I didn’t even feel it. I don’t have a cell phone, I’ve already filed the police report and they’ve found the guys who took it, but the cell phone isn’t with them,” he said in a video posted on the social network. a friend.

Influencer Gustavo Tubarão has a stolen cell phone in Mineirão before the Galo game pic.twitter.com/xIeskp1QU3 — Time (@time) September 29, 2021

On his Instagram, his manager warned fans that the young man was fine. “He asked to let me know he’s fine, that nothing much happened to him,” said Pedro Gasola.

As the report showed, two men were arrested suspected of shoplifting, amidst the crowd, fans who were about to access the stadium esplanade.

