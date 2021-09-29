Inter president updates club affairs

In an interview given to Rádio Guaíba this Tuesday, Colorado president Alessandro Barcellos maintained a certain tone of uncertainty in relation to the date of the fans’ return to Beira-Rio. Before, the Technical Council involving the clubs and the CBF decided for the public to return in this weekend’s round, when colorado visits Atlético-MG on Saturday at 9 pm.

Thus, there are two scenarios for the reunion of the Colorado fans with Beira-Rio: on October 21st against Bragantino or on the 10th, against Chapecoense, in case CBF does not postpone the game due to Edenilson’s call-up. The trend is still for the duel against Santa Catarina to move to another date.

“We have not officially received the communication from the CBF. Inter has not yet received the statement officializing the postponement of the games that Edenilson will be out of. We await a decision soon. We are eight days away from a game on the other side of the country, with complicated logistics. We have already manifested this to the CBF. That decision must be made in the next few hours. We are waiting to define the criteria, to point out to the fans whether the return to Beira-Rio will be on the 10th or later,” said Barcellos.

“The number of fans at the stadium will vary by state. It is the responsibility of the state to define this. It depends on the numbers, it’s a matter of public health. Inter is prepared for various scenarios. The fans will make a difference in the games in Beira-Rio”, he expanded.

Inter’s sequence of games:

02/10 – Atlético-MG vs Inter – Mineirão – 23rd round

06/10 – Ceará x Inter – Castelão – 24th round

10/10 – Inter x Chapecoense – Beira-Rio – 25th round (can be postponed)

No date – Inter x America-MG – 26th round (can be postponed)

10/21 – Inter x Bragantino – Beira-Rio – 19th round

Another theme that moved the Colorado fans this Tuesday was the situation of defender Pedro Henrique, which is loaned by the club to Sport. It came to light the fact that the team from Recife had selected the player irregularly, this because he had played five matches for Inter in the Brasileirão and had also received two yellow cards as a reserve, setting up the 7 limiting games. Now the Lion can lose up to 12 points. Colorado, in turn, is not afraid of being punished:

“Inter does not fear any punishment in relation to Pedro Henrique. This is a situation that Sport is dealing with”, summarized the president.