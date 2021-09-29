Interest and inflation expectations increase around the world, and the market fears stagflation – 09/28/2021 – Market

US, European and Brazilian equities fell sharply amid expectations of rising interest rates and inflation, combined with slower economic growth, toppling the soft monetary policy and recovery narrative that sustained asset prices for months .

The S&P 500 large corporate stock index on Wall Street fell 2.04%, while the technology-strong Nasdaq Composite was down 2.83%. The declines for the two indexes were the worst daily losses since May, with more than 85% of shares in the S&P 500 down for the day. The European Stoxx 600 index closed down 2.2%.

In Brazil, the Ibovespa fell 3.05%, to 110,123 points, and the dollar rose 0.87%, to R$5.4260

Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds, which serve as a benchmark for financing costs for businesses and households around the world, rose 0.04 percentage points to 1.53%, a level not seen since June.

Yields on short-term US government bonds, which move inversely to prices, rose in the last week to match rate increases forecast by US and UK central banks. Policy makers increasingly signaled their willingness to begin withdrawing monetary stimulus from the pandemic era in the face of persistently high inflation. Longer-dated bonds, which move with inflation and growth expectations, also sold off sharply.

“For the past three or four days, the market has been trying to price a Fed faster,” said Priya Misra, head of global rate strategy at TD Securities. “It’s a more aggressive message that is gaining ground in the rate market. That’s why the long term has paved the way.”

Last week, the Federal Reserve said it could easily go ahead with a reduction in its bond purchases of $120 billion (£650 billion) a month. The world’s most influential central bank also revealed that half of its monetary policymakers expect the first post-pandemic interest rate hike in 2022.

A day later, the Bank of England warned that UK inflation could surpass 4% next year, prompting expectations that it is approaching raising interest rates from their historic lows.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill, which traded around 1.3% a week ago, is also used by investors to gauge the value of future publicly traded earnings, cash flows and dividends.

The yield on British government bonds (gilts) briefly passed 1% on Tuesday (28) for the first time since March last year, and was up 0.04 percentage point, to 0.99%. The British pound was down nearly 1.3 percent against the dollar, to $1.35 (£7.31) for purchase.

Among the hardest hit on Tuesday were tech companies, with a Goldman Sachs index of unprofitable exchange-traded tech groups falling nearly 5% on the day.

“When bond rates go up, it makes stocks less attractive, especially those whose dividend yields are very small, like in the technology sector,” said Rebecca Chesworth, senior equity strategist in the SPDR ETF businesses at State Street Global Advisors.

Tech stocks were particularly sensitive to interest rate movements and monetary policy expectations, given their valuations often closely linked to future growth in many years. If interest rates and inflation are both rising, investors tend to lower their expectations for future growth.

Testifying in the US Congress on Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jay Powell said the supply-side restrictions that kept total inflation above 5% for three consecutive months were “larger and longer lasting than anticipated.”

Powell made these comments hours after Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded briefly above $80 (R$433) a barrel for the first time since October 2018, pushed by hurricanes reducing US production and the rise in natural gas prices.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index, published on Tuesday, also hit a seven-month low in September. The study authors cited concerns about the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus to explain the drop.

“The main narrative of the market is one of stagflation,” said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Swiss bank Lombard Odier, referring to the specter of high inflation and slower economic expansion.