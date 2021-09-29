Interlocutors say Petrobras president warned Bolsonaro about fuel readjustments

The president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, warned, according to interlocutors, President Jair Bolsonaro that a fuel readjustment was inevitable because of the lag of prices in relation to the international market.

Capital market rules prevent the state-owned company from passing on privileged information about price adjustments, which can affect the market. According to the CNN, Silva and Luna would not have anticipated the size of the readjustment or the date.

After this conversation, Bolsonaro made the public statement that “everything that is bad can get worse”. Shortly after the president’s speech, Petrobras called a press conference and spoke about an eventual price increase.

When questioned by reporters, Silva and Luna confirmed there was a gap in the prices charged by Petrobras in relation to international quotations and confirmed that the state-owned company was studying fuel adjustments.

This Tuesday, Petrobras announced a readjustment of 8.9% in the price of diesel at the refinery as of tomorrow. The average price per liter for distributors went from R$ 2.70 to R$ 3.06 – an increase of R$ 0.25.

Sources close to the Palácio do Planalto explain that Silva and Luna have been adopting a different strategy from the former president of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, who ended up being fired by Bolsonaro.

Castello Branco promoted fuel readjustments without any kind of dialogue with Planalto, which irritated the president. Silva e Luna has chosen to explain to Bolsonaro the dynamics of the oil market and that Petrobras directors can respond – including legally – for possible price manipulation.

At the time of the “petrolão”, Petrobras’ governance was changed and the company signed terms of conduct with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) in Brazil and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States.

This strategy of differentiating itself from its predecessor has pleased Planalto Palace, which sees an alignment between Bolsonaro and Luna e Silva. In conversations they have had, according to allies, the general reports to the President of the Republic, for example, the impossibility of changing the state-owned price policy because it is governed by the international market.

Sources assure that Bolsonaro agrees, but that there is a kind of tacit agreement between them. Bolsonaro criticizes the prices, but agree that Silva and Luna have the freedom to act. Bolsonaro only asks not to be taken by surprise by the oil company’s decisions. Silva e Luna, in turn, asks that there be no intervention in their work.