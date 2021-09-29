International Journalism Emmy Winners Announced in Virtual Ceremony | Pop & Art

The winners of the 2021 International Journalism Emmy, considered the Oscar of TV, were Sky News and DSP/ITV. The announcement was made this Tuesday night (28), in a virtual ceremony.

This was the seventh consecutive year that Globo received nominations for both the “News” and “Atualidades” categories, and the 15th year with at least one nomination.

In the “News” category, the “National Journal” was nominated for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Reports showed crowded hospitals, patients in search of treatment, Brazilians who had their lives interrupted by the disease and the struggle of families to manage to bury their relatives. Globo competed with representatives from the United Kingdom, Qatar and Russia.

The winner was Sky News, with the report “A Warning from Italy”, covering the pandemic in Italy.

In the “Current” category, “Fantástico” and “Profissão Repórter” competed with the report by Caco Barcellos and Danielle Zampollo on the routine of a health team in a public hospital in São Paulo.

The average team at the General Hospital of Vila Penteado, in São Paulo, recorded their own work routine for five days, between the end of May and the beginning of June of last year, from the joint effort to resuscitate patients in an ICU until the sad moment to inform the family about the patient’s death.

In this category, who won the Emmy was the DSP/ITV with the report “In cold blood”, about people who received contaminated blood in the UK health system.

Winners of the 2021 International Journalism Emmy

“News” Category: Sky News, with the report “A Warning from Italy”.

Sky News, with the report “A Warning from Italy”. “Current” Category: DSP/ITV, with the report “À Cold Blood”.

Globo’s Journalism is nominated in two categories of the International Emmy

In 2011, Jornal Nacional won the statuette, for its coverage of the retaking of the Alemão favelas by security forces in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to this award, Globo has already received another 17 Emmy trophies.

The first was “Personality Mundial da Televisão”, received by Roberto Marinho in 1976, an award he would receive again in 1983. His son Roberto Irineu Marinho received the statuette in 2014 in the same category.

In 1981, he won with the musical ‘A Arca de Noé’ and in 1982 with ‘Morte e Vida Severina’. Globo was awarded eight times for “Best Novela”, with ‘Caminho das Índias’ (2009), ‘Laços de Sangue’, co-production with SIC, shown in Portugal (2011), ‘O Astro’ (2012), ‘Lado a Lado’ (2013), ‘Jewel Rara’ (2014), ‘Empire’ (2015), ‘Secret Truths’ (2016) and Orphans of the Earth (2020).